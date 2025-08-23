NZ Post has suspended some shipping services to the US due to Donald Trump's trade tariffs.

NZ Post halts some US shipping as Donald Trump tariffs take effect

By RNZ

NZ Post has suspended some forms of shipping to the United States as US President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs loom.

These included shipping to American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

On its website, NZ Post said there were some restrictions on what could be sent to the US and US territories. This included suspending a number of services temporarily “until further notice”, while formal processes around the new US tariffs were being finalised.

The suspended services included sending with economy, economy tracked, economy plus, courier and express. Letters sent via economy letters and documents sent via express were the only services still available.