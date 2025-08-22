Prime Minister Christopher Luxon talks to Ryan Bridge after NZ was slapped with a 15% tariff by US. Video / Herald NOW

The United States is not budging on its tariff rate for New Zealand even after New Zealand’s trade minister and top trade diplomat flew to the US to express concerns.

However, Trade Minister Todd McClay says “product-specific trade investigations” relating to steel, aluminium, pharmaceuticals and timber were discussed and both countries agreed to explore how consequences for their respective dairy industries could be mitigated.

Earlier this month, while attending the National Party conference, McClay announced he would be travelling to the US after President Donald Trump revealed an updated tariff regime that included 15% tariffs on New Zealand goods.

That was higher than the expected 10%. At the time, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon described the move as “blunt” and made late in the piece.

McClay then explained the tariff hike was due to New Zealand’s trade surplus with the US, meaning NZ sold more than it bought from the US.