Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Editorial
Home / New Zealand

NZ in ‘extremely precarious position’ as measles cases climb – Editorial

Editorial
NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Complications from measles can include ear infections that cause hearing loss, pneumonia, and encephalitis, which can cause brain damage. Photo / DermNetNZ.org

Complications from measles can include ear infections that cause hearing loss, pneumonia, and encephalitis, which can cause brain damage. Photo / DermNetNZ.org

THE FACTS

  • Epidemiology expert Anna Howe warns of a potential measles epidemic, with 13 cases reported and some hospitalisations.
  • National measles immunity rates are around 82%.
  • Measles is highly infectious and dangerous, but is preventable with the MMR immunisation, which is 90-95% effective.

New Zealand is in an “extremely precarious position”.

These are the words of Anna Howe, a senior lecturer in epidemiology at the University of Canterbury, as she warns of the potential repercussions of a measles epidemic.

As of yesterday, 16 XXXXcases of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save