Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

NZ broadcasting school confirms multiple bullying and harassment allegations against staff

3 minutes to read
A harassment complaint was filed this year. Photo / File

A harassment complaint was filed this year. Photo / File

Katie Harris
By:

Social Issues reporter

A top broadcasting school has confirmed multiple official complaints of bullying and one of sexual harassment have been raised by students against staff members in recent years.

Last month the New Zealand Broadcasting School announced

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.