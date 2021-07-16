Nurses lift strike notices after revised pay contract offer, now for members to decide

Striking nurses during their rally at Parliament in June. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Nurses have lifted their strike notices after a revised pay offer from the Government that will now be taken to union members, Health Minister Andrew Little says.

Last month 30,000 nurses walked off the job when contract negotiations broke down.

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation members had planned three more strikes across July, August and September, but today Little said there had been further progress in discussions with district health boards (DHBs).

"It's encouraging that the discussions between NZNO and DHBs over the nurses' employment agreement have resulted in a new offer that will go out to nurses, and that the union has lifted strike notices for July 29 and 30," Little said.

"Now that DHBs no longer have to spend time preparing to deal with the major disruption a strike would cause we can focus instead on resolving the main issue, which is the nurses' pay-equity claim."

Separate to pay negotiations, Little said officials had been putting together a "comprehensive and principled offer" on pay equity.

"We are a month away from tabling something that means we can address the long-standing historical unfairness that nurses have faced," Little said.

Health Minister Andrew Little. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"Nurses have been underpaid for years, largely because it's a female-dominated profession.

"Settling the pay-equity claim means that for the first time, their work will be recognised and valued as much as comparable professions.

"Labour has a proud track record on these issues and we have already increased nurses' pay by more than 10 per cent in the four years we have been in Government."

The offer that was going out to nurses to settle their employment agreement was within the Government's employment relations expectations for the public sector, Little said.