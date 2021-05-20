Nourished for Nil in Hawke's Bay: Camberley opens region's fourth branch

Camberley Community Centre Kaiwhakahaere Bridget Paku and Nourished for Nil founder Christina McBeth outside the community centre where Nourished for Nil will open in June. Photo / Warren Buckland

Food waste rescue charity Nourished for Nil is opening a Camberley branch, its fourth in Hawke's Bay.

Nourished for Nil began in 2017 with a mission to reduce food waste and redistribute it with its main centre located on Karamu Rd in Hastings.

It has since grown, opening in Napier with Turning Point Church on Cranby Cres in March 2020 and then in Flaxmere at the Flaxmere Community Centre last October.

Its fourth branch will open in June at the Camberley Community Centre.

Founder Christina McBeth said Camberley felt like "the next best step" as they had been approached many times about opening there.

"It makes sense because anecdotally we hear through the community that people can't come to Hastings Central simply because they don't have vehicles.

"Many people are on foot, or on bikes, it seems to be quite a contingent of the community that are hampered by the fact that even though there's a Flaxmere service and Hastings central service they aren't able to access either, so it felt like a nice, obvious step to go there."

Camberley Community Centre Kaiwhakahaere, Bridget Paku - who approached Nourished for Nil - said since Covid-19 there has been a need across the Camberley community.

"Camberley whānau, like many other communities, have been affected by the immediate and ongoing impacts of Covid and I'm sure this will be a well-received service."

Alongside the "magnificent" community garden at the community centre, she thinks it will be a popular extension of the service offered in Hastings.

"I think as a whole it would make a difference to some people's cupboards and tables throughout Hastings.

"It's important to remember that this service caters for not just Camberley residents, it will be open for anybody to come along."

McBeth said as Nourished for Nil has grown, more food suppliers and donations have come onboard.

It will be open on Mondays from 3.30pm-4.30pm, starting on June 14.

Because it is next to a school, they hope the opening hours will mean parents can access it when picking children up, McBeth said.

The Flaxmere centre can draw up to 300 people a day, the Napier centre between 180 and 220, and the Hastings Central centre also assists about 300.