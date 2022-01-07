Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand|Crime

Notorious bank robber Leslie Maurice Green a suspect in the unsolved disappearances of at least six people in New Zealand and Australia

7 minutes to read
Police mugshot of notorious professional criminal Leslie Maurice Green who spent nearly 30 years in prison. Photo / Supplied

Jared Savage
Investigative Journalist

A notorious "old school villain" is a suspect in six unsolved murders in New Zealand and Australia, a Weekend Herald investigation can reveal.

Leslie Maurice Green was a professional criminal who spent 30 years in

