'Not in control': Motorcyclist leads police on 30km lunchtime chase across Auckland

A motorcyclist barely in control of a stolen bike and carrying a passenger who wasn't wearing a helmet has led police on an extensive 30km-plus pursuit on Auckland's motorways.

A police spokesperson said just after midday that police received a number of reports from motorists about a motorcycle driving dangerously northbound on the Southern Motorway.

The passenger was not wearing a helmet and the rider was not in full control of the bike.

The spokesperson said police signalled for the motorcyclist to stop, however he failed to do so.

The police helicopter tracked the motorcyclist overhead as he travelled to the North Shore and then back southbound over the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

The spokesperson said during the overhead monitoring, police confirmed the motorcycle was stolen.

"Eagle continued tracking the stolen motorcycle until he eventually came to a stop in Manurewa and was taken into custody without incident," said the spokesperson.