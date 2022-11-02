Bus driver and passengers stop to move ducklings stuck on the busway. video / Nicolas_Reid

Social media users are praising a “hero” bus driver after a video emerged showing the man rescuing nearly 10 ducklings off a busy North Shore road.

The recording was shared on Twitter yesterday by @Nicolas_Reid who wrote, “not all heroes wear capes.” More than 4300 people have already watched the clip.

A spokesperson for Tranzurban revealed the rescuer was bus driver Mack Mannners.

Manners said he first noticed the ducklings against a wall separating the Northern Busway and motorway near Westlake Boys’ High School on an inbound journey from Albany.

Around 15 minutes later, when returning to the same part of the busway, he saw the ducklings were still there and asked passengers if he could stop the bus to rescue them. After getting their “thumbs up”, and several offers to help, he stopped the bus and with the help of a few passengers collected the ducklings.

The video was taken from another bus that stopped behind Manners’ during the rescue.

Manners then transported the nine ducklings in his satchel to the Smales Farm bus station in Albany.

The ducklings were swiftly moved from danger.

The spokesperson told the Herald a kind passenger who had helped save the ducklings said she would look after them at the station until the SPCA arrived.

Later in the day, a customer service representative at the station confirmed they had been received by the SPCA.

“It was really heartening to have the support of all the passengers today and I really hope those ducklings are safe now,” Manners said.

“After returning to Smales Farm to thank the lady at the kiosk, I thought ‘those lucky ducklings’ … and went and bought myself a Lotto ticket.”

Tranzurban Auckland general manager Samuel Stairmand said it was not surprising to hear of Manners’ goodwill.

“It’s reflective of his character as a great man and a great bus driver.”

A spokesperson for Auckland Transport said they wanted to publicly thank the driver and said their drivers were the “backbone” of the city.

“They are our everyday heroes and we need more of them.”