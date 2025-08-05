Whānau of William Brown, 46, Shylin Huirama-Osbourne, 26, and Sione Nusipepa, 23, outside the High Court at Hamilton after Norton Sowerby pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Photo / Belinda Feek
The whānau of three men killed by a train after a man drove through a railway crossing remain “angry and frustrated” at how long it’s taken for the driver to admit guilt.
In the High Court at Hamilton this morning, Norton Sowerby pleaded guilty to three charges ofmanslaughter, one each of reckless driving causing injury and driving while disqualified after the crash on Peachgrove Rd on November 13 last year.
William Chaney Marsters Brown, 46, Shylin Huirama-Osbourne, 26, and Sione Leapulu Nusipepa, 23, all died after Sowerby drove through the rail crossing at 4.30am.
It’s understood that the barrier arms were down, the railway crossing lights were flashing, and another vehicle had already stopped when Sowerby drove around the car and the barrier arms before being struck by the train.
Sowerby had initially faced charges of reckless driving causing death, but the Crown last month upgraded the charges to manslaughter.
Through his lawyer, Shelley Gilbert, he pleaded guilty to all charges today.
Sowerby, who had supporters in court, was remanded in custody for sentencing in December.