It’s understood that the barrier arms were down, the railway crossing lights were flashing, and another vehicle had already stopped when Sowerby drove around the car and the barrier arms before being struck by the train.

Sowerby had initially faced charges of reckless driving causing death, but the Crown last month upgraded the charges to manslaughter.

Through his lawyer, Shelley Gilbert, he pleaded guilty to all charges today.

Sowerby, who had supporters in court, was remanded in custody for sentencing in December.

Family members of the victims were in court for the hearing and told NZME outside afterwards that they wanted Sowerby to be given three life sentences for what he did that day.

‘Whatever he gets won’t be enough’

Brown’s aunt Moana Marsters and her whānau had driven from Auckland for each of Sowerby’s five court appearances, and were frustrated at how long it had taken for him to accept what he’d done.

“Frustrating, angry, you know. We want him held accountable for his actions.”

Asked if she felt better given he’d now pleaded guilty, she said, “not really”.

“Because we’ve been coming how many times to court?

“And now it’s come to the High Court, he wants to plead guilty, saying he doesn’t want to put the family through everything, but he already has.

Shylin Huirama-Osbourne's brother, Wiremu Te Whare, and Sione Nusipepa's partner, Natalia Taoho, outside the High Court at Hamilton this morning. Photo / Belinda Feek

“We’re missing our loved ones. He didn’t get arrested until [this year]. He got to spend Christmas and New Year’s with his loved ones.”

Brown, from Huntly, was Sowerby’s stepfather.

Asked what result they want in December, Marsters said, “at least three life sentences”.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash at the Peachgrove Rd railway crossing in Hamilton in November last year. Photo / Mike Scott

“He took three lives.

“Whatever he gets, to me, is not enough.

“Three lives are irreplaceable, no matter what he gets. It ain’t gonna bring them back.”

Huirama-Osborne‘s brother Wiremu Te Whare was also annoyed that the case had dragged on so long.

Asked if he felt any relief from the guilty pleas Te Whare said that won’t happen until they see Sowerby jailed.

“There will never be a sigh of relief, not until we know [how long he’s jailed for].”

Nusipepa‘s partner, Natalia Taoho, also agreed that it should not have taken so long to plead guilty.

Taoho and Nusipepa had four children together, aged 7, 6, 5 and 3.

Belinda Feek is an Open Justice reporter based in Waikato. She has worked at NZME for 10 years and has been a journalist for 21.