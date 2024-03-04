Tikipunga has received the most noise complaints in Whangārei over the past three years. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northland’s three district councils have revealed the neighbourhoods with the most noise complaints under the Official Information Act (OIA) — and the results may be surprising to some.

Loud music, boy racers and barking dogs may have led to a small rural town receiving the most noise complaints in the entire Kaipara district, while a suburb in Whangārei may produce the loudest neighbours.

Councils are encouraging residents to “be good neighbours” following the OIA revelations.

Te Kōpuru’s Norton St was the source of the most noise complaints in a single street in the Kaipara district.

While known as a rural area with a population of 501 in the 2018 Census, the news came as no surprise to residents of the street.

They say drivers ignoring speed limits treated the road as a speedway and loud music, barking dogs and beeping horns were not unusual.

Roaming dogs may be contributing to a barking problem in Te Kōpuru. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Dargaville had the highest number of noise complaints from 2021-23 out of the entire Kaipara district.

Kaipara District Council general manager of customer experience Hayley Worthington said stereo noise and barking dogs were the main sources.

Worthington reminded residents and visitors that while noise is a “constant companion”, residents have a responsibility under legislation to be respectful.

“Owners and occupiers (tenants) of land including buildings are responsible for ensuring noise caused on their property does not create a nuisance for any other person.

But most of all, Kaipara District Council encourages people to be responsible, aware of your surroundings, use good judgement and to be good neighbours.”

Over in Whangārei, Tikipunga holds the trophy for the most noise complaints from 2021-23 of any Whangārei suburb.

Whangārei urban general ward councillor Carol Peters said roaring bikes, particularly down Corks Rd, were common, as were loud parties.

She said increased police presence in Tikipunga had been one way of attempting to reduce the level of noise from bikes.

Corks Rd in Tikipunga is a popular spot for revving motorcycles. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Complaints over loud music were not confined to only Tikipunga, she said.

“Unfortunately, if you live in town, you’re going to have parties next door.”

She encouraged residents to be more considerate of their neighbours, but also acknowledged that whether a complaint was justified depended on the level of noise and location.

“The noise control people catch up wherever they can.”

Peters noted rural areas, too, experienced issues with loud motorbikes and general noisy “misbehaviour”.

According to Whangārei District Council manager of health and bylaws Reiner Mussle, the most common noise complaints in the district were for social gatherings, loud music and voices.

On average, two pieces of stereo equipment were seized each month in Whangārei when attempts to reduce noise under other methods became futile, Mussle said.

Far North District Council refused to reveal the noisiest streets or suburbs under the OIA request, stating the number of complaints was not captured by suburb and doing so would involve “substantial collation” of information.

The council did provide the number of complaints broken down by the Northern, Western and Eastern wards.

The Northern ward (Te Hiku) was found to be the noisiest of the three, with 413 noise complaints reaching Far North District Council last year.

Northland police said the most common complaint they were requested to assist noise control with were reports of loud noise — usually music.

So far this year police have assisted with the seizure of eight stereo systems and speakers in Northland, most in the first few days of 2024.

“We also receive reports of excessively loud music coming from vehicles, and general noise coming from addresses,” a spokesperson said.

“This noise can be screaming, shouting, and doors slamming shut, and often these incidents are linked to reports of disorder from people living nearby.

“Police are also called to beaches in Northland, after complaints of excessively loud music being played.”

What can the council and police do?

Under the Resource Management Act 1991, councils can act if noise is excessive. This means noise that unreasonably interferes with peace, comfort and convenience.

According to the Citizens Advice Bureau, excessive noise may depend on the time of day. For example, a neighbour’s party music may not be considered excessive at 9pm, but might be after 11pm.

Guidelines are different for zones within the district plan. What’s acceptable may vary between city centre, industrial areas and suburbs.

The bureau encourages residents to try speaking with neighbours in the first place and if the issue is not resolved, to complain to the local council.

Notices to reduce noise apply for 72 hours from the time issued and if the noise is not reduced or restarts within the period, further action may be taken. Officers may seize equipment and can also issue instant fines.

Noise coming from a parked vehicle can be complained to your local noise control officer.

Excessively loud noise coming from moving vehicles can be reported to police because noisily operating a vehicle while it is moving is a breach of the Land Transport (Road User) Rule 2004.

Breaches of the rule include a noisy exhaust, having a car stereo at a high volume, revving a motor, screeching tyres or misusing a car horn.

These complaints can be reported to the police on 105 or by completing an online form.

Brodie Stone is the education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.