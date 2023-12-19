Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Wandering dogs in Dargaville cause for alarm, residents say

Brodie Stone
By
4 mins to read
Roaming dogs have terrorised some Dargaville pet owners. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Roaming dogs have terrorised some Dargaville pet owners. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Two Dargaville residents whose pets were killed by wandering dogs are concerned the problem will continue if owners continue to be irresponsible.

It comes after Kaipara District Council revealed an increase

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate