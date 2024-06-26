Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Northlanders relieved Brynderwyns finally opening after four-month closure

Jenny Ling
By
3 mins to read
Northlanders are breathing a collective sign of relief that SH1 over the Brynderwyns will be open from midnight.

Northlanders are “relieved and excited” as the Brynderwyn Hills are set to reopen at 11.59pm tonight following a four-month closure that’s cost the region’s economy hundreds of millions of dollars.

SH1 over the Brynderwyns will be reopened to two-way traffic from 11.59pm, June 26, in time for Matariki weekend.

In a statement, the NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) said they are ready to reopen later today.

Roadworkers will continue to work on the road behind the safety barriers and NZTA cautioned motorists to follow signage and instructions.

“We’ll be laying a final layer of asphalt across the full width of the road in late spring when the weather is warmer and drier to ensure quality and durability of the seal. The current surface on the newly-created shoulder is an interim surface until we add this final layer.”

“A huge thank you for your support and patience while roadworkers have worked to reopen the road.

Travel safely.”

Far North deputy mayor Kelly Stratford said Northlanders “would be very relieved”.

“From the point of view of recreation, it’s the ease of getting around to see whānau beyond the Brynderwyns and it reduces the cost of petrol and time to travel.

“From the business point of view, it reduces the time trucks have to spend on the roads.

“Hopefully that’s more money in everyone’s pocket. However, we still look forward to the Mangamukas opening.

“That continued impact on travel time and costs to our economy is really hitting Northlanders.”

Northland’s link to the rest of the country was frequently closed in 2023 due to numerous severe weather events including Cyclone Gabrielle.

A Northland Inc economic impact report later found the effects of the repeated Brynderwyns closures bled the region of $1.94 million a day for the 58 days it was closed in 2023, to a total of at least $112.8m.

Based on those figures, this year’s closure of 17 weeks would have cost the region around $230m.

The highway was meant to be closed for nine weeks from February 26 to May 12 to repair the storm damage.

However, the much-anticipated opening was delayed due to two active slips at the site in late April.

Throughout the four-month closure, cars have had to detour through Mangawhai and Waipu or Paparoa-Oakleigh Rd.

While trucks up to 50 tonnes could also use Paparoa-Oakleigh Rd, high-productivity motor vehicles (HPMV) have had to use SH12 and SH14 through Dargaville adding hours onto truck driver’s trips.

Kaitaia Business Association chairman Josh Kirby said the reopening was “fantastic”.

“Obviously there was a delay with the extra slip, but we’re really excited to have the Brynderwyns open again, especially in time for Matariki.

“It’s a good opportunity to get whānau together.

“We’re hoping people will pack up their cars and head north. Ultimately it’s about looking forward now.”

Jenny Ling is a news reporter and features writer for the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering roading, lifestyle, business, and animal welfare issues.

Latest from New Zealand

