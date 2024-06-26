“A huge thank you for your support and patience while roadworkers have worked to reopen the road.

Travel safely.”

Far North deputy mayor Kelly Stratford said Northlanders “would be very relieved”.

“From the point of view of recreation, it’s the ease of getting around to see whānau beyond the Brynderwyns and it reduces the cost of petrol and time to travel.

“From the business point of view, it reduces the time trucks have to spend on the roads.

“Hopefully that’s more money in everyone’s pocket. However, we still look forward to the Mangamukas opening.

“That continued impact on travel time and costs to our economy is really hitting Northlanders.”

Northland’s link to the rest of the country was frequently closed in 2023 due to numerous severe weather events including Cyclone Gabrielle.

A Northland Inc economic impact report later found the effects of the repeated Brynderwyns closures bled the region of $1.94 million a day for the 58 days it was closed in 2023, to a total of at least $112.8m.

Based on those figures, this year’s closure of 17 weeks would have cost the region around $230m.

The highway was meant to be closed for nine weeks from February 26 to May 12 to repair the storm damage.

However, the much-anticipated opening was delayed due to two active slips at the site in late April.

Throughout the four-month closure, cars have had to detour through Mangawhai and Waipu or Paparoa-Oakleigh Rd.

While trucks up to 50 tonnes could also use Paparoa-Oakleigh Rd, high-productivity motor vehicles (HPMV) have had to use SH12 and SH14 through Dargaville adding hours onto truck driver’s trips.

Kaitaia Business Association chairman Josh Kirby said the reopening was “fantastic”.

“Obviously there was a delay with the extra slip, but we’re really excited to have the Brynderwyns open again, especially in time for Matariki.

“It’s a good opportunity to get whānau together.

“We’re hoping people will pack up their cars and head north. Ultimately it’s about looking forward now.”

