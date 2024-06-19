SH1 over the Brynderwyns is set to finally open both ways for Matariki weekend.

Northlanders are celebrating the announcement that State Highway 1 over the Brynderwyn Hills is finally set to open ahead of Matariki weekend following a four-month closure.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) said crews are in the process of finishing the remainder of the closure works, preparing the state highway to reopen to two-way traffic from 11.59pm June 26.

Business Paihia spokesman Andy Larsen, who owns Bay of Islands Lodge, said he was absolutely thrilled about the opening in time for Matariki.

“We’ve had a pretty lean time throughout the closure, this is just what we needed.”

Larsen said the closure had quite a considerable impact on Northland.

“It takes that much longer to get here, and people have said we’ll try another region.

“When there’s uncertainty about roads being closed they think it’s just too hard, we’ll go somewhere else.

“That’s really our biggest fear.”

The vital transport link was meant to be closed for nine weeks from February 26 to May 12, opening for six days over Easter, to repair damage caused by multiple storms including Cyclone Gabrielle.

However, the much-anticipated opening was delayed due to two active slips at the site in late April.

Throughout the four-month closure, cars have had to detour through Mangawhai and Waipu or Paparoa-Oakleigh Rd while trucks up to 50 tonnes could also use Paparoa-Oakleigh Rd.

High-productivity motor vehicles (HPMV) have had to use SH12 and SH14 through Dargaville.

Sean Sparksman from trucking company Mangonui Haulage said he and his drivers were relieved to hear of the Brynderwyns reopening.

The extra time spent travelling on the detour routes clocked up a lot of extra hours, he said.

“It’s well overdue, he said.

“It adds more time onto their days and is costing us in accommodation on some nights because the guys can’t get home in their hours.

“Hopefully it means we can be more productive without having to wear a whole lot of extra costs.”

Far North Mayor Moko Tepania said the opening was “welcome news for our economy”.

“Matariki is a time of celebration so it’s fitting we can have easy access to the North.

“I’m hoping to get the message out there that our gateway to the North being reopened is a nice time for people to consider a Matariki getaway.

“I know our hospitality and tourism sector would like to see a boost at this time.”

National Road Carriers Association commercial transport specialist Paula Rogers said the announcement was “welcome news for both the Northland community and the freight industry”.

“Road transport operators have been using diversion routes that added between 60 to 140km to their journey and increased the general cost of doing business, something which has been particularly tough in the current tight economic environment.

“Being able to return to the more direct route will ease pressure for operators and businesses across the board.”

Kerikeri Business Association chairwoman Sarah Curtis said, “everyone around here is so relieved”.

“We’re feeling like we’re connected to everyone again.

“For us as a business, we’ve delayed trips a couple of times because we just can’t be bothered with it anymore.

“The main thing is to make sure it’s not a temporary fix ... we need to make sure fixing the Brynderwyns long term is still at the top of the Government’s priority list.”

Kericell owner John Rowe said the closure would have had an impact on his business, with seven trucks a week heading south for deliveries having to travel detour routes.

However, “it’s hard to quantify,” Rowe said.

“Having to go through via Dargaville meant significant time delays that someone has to pay for.

“It’s not something we can add on to the cost of the product.”

Rowe said the closure was “part of living in Northland”.

“It’s one of those things that had to be done.

“We just put our heads down and get on with it.

“It’s one of those difficult things about living in Northland.”

NZTA project director Mark Ware thanked the more than 900 people involved with the project including contractors “who have worked day and night, in all conditions keeping things on track”.

It’s been “a big job” to create a shoulder space on the narrow and windy state highway, stabilising the hillside and moving an initial 180,000 cubic metres of soil, followed by a further 60,000 as a result of the slips, he said.

“The additional space that has been created next to the existing road means that should there be any future damage, crews can work on repairs without lengthy closures.”

Ware also said “a huge thanks” to the Northland community for their support.

“We acknowledge the disruption you have faced with this closure and we have really appreciated your patience, especially while we have worked to clear additional slips.

“We know that having this road open and more reliable will be a welcome relief to Northland communities and businesses ahead of the busy Matariki weekend.”

