SH1 over the Brynderwyns is set to finally open both ways for Matariki weekend.

It’s been 17 weeks and three days – but SH1 over the Brynderwyn Hills in Northland is finally set to open ahead of Matariki weekend.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi [NZTA] said crews are in the process of finishing the remainder of the closure works, preparing the state highway to reopen to two-way traffic from 11.59pm June 26.

NZTA project director Mark Ware said “a huge thank you” to the Northland community for their support.

“We acknowledge the disruption you have faced with this closure and we have really appreciated your patience, especially while we have worked to clear additional slips.

Crews are in the process of finishing off the remainder of the closure works in preparation to reopen the Brynderwyns. Photo / Supplied

“We know that having this road open and more reliable will be a welcome relief to Northland communities and businesses ahead of the busy Matariki weekend.”

The vital transport link was meant to be closed for nine weeks from February 26 to May 12, opening for six days over Easter, to repair damage caused by multiple storms including Cyclone Gabrielle.

But the much-anticipated opening was delayed due to two active slips at the site in late April.

Ware said it’s been “a big job” to create a shoulder space on the narrow and windy state highway, stabilising the hillside and moving an initial 180,000 cubic metres of soil, followed by a further 60,000 as a result of the slips.

The additional space that has been created next to the existing road means that should there be any future damage, crews can work on repairs without lengthy closures, he said.

