Police at the scene at Ōkaihau where local man Michael John Biggins was found dead in September 2021. Photo / NZME

A teen originally jointly charged with the murder of Michael John Biggins has pleaded guilty to a downgraded charge of manslaughter.

The 16-year-old boy - who cannot be named due to his age - was 15 when he was arrested with a 12-year-old for the murder of Biggins.

The 62-year-old Biggins was discovered injured in a car crash in a paddock on Imms Rd, south of Ōkaihau in Northland on September 27, 2021.

Despite the efforts of emergency services Biggins died at the scene, and after determining that his injuries were suspicious police launched a homicide investigation.

The boys were arrested over the following two months.

Appearing before Justice Woolford in the High Court in Whangārei today, the youth was supported by his parents, grandparents, and Oranga Tamariki staff.

He was ordered to take part in restorative justice, cultural reports, and psychological reports.

The family of the victim was present in court in large numbers and supported by court victim advisers.

The youth, represented by Ron Mansfield KC, was ordered back into Oranga Tamariki custody and will appear for sentencing on May 23.

His alleged co-offender is scheduled to appear for trial on March 8, also in the High Court.