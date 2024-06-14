Visa-free travel to China extended, the search for wanted man Tom Phillips and his children continues, and wild weather expected. Video / NZ Herald / Newstalk ZB / Getty

By RNZ

An Air New Zealand plane has been hit by lightning en route to Bali and has been forced to return to Auckland.

The aircraft landed in Auckland safely, and is undergoing standard engineering checks.

Air NZ Flight NZ64 had been travelling from Auckland to Denpasar when lightning struck, and it was diverted back to Auckland.

As a result, flight NZ65 from Denpasar to Auckland was also cancelled, Air NZ said.

Air NZ head of flight operations Huge Pearce said lightning strikes were not uncommon.

Aircraft were designed with this in mind, and pilots trained for this scenario, he said.

Air NZ is now working to re-accommodate customers in Auckland and Bali on the next available flights.