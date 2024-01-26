Ngāwhā Springs offers a healing dip, no matter the weather. Photo / Northland NZ

Northland tourism businesses hope the long weekends will give them a much-needed boost in visitors willing to spend money.

This weekend, January 27 to 29, is Northland and Auckland Anniversary Weekend.

The following week, Waitangi Day falls on a Tuesday but many people will look to take off Monday, February 5, to create a four-day weekend.

The long weekends are the icing on the cake for tourism operators in Te Tai Tokerau, who say they have had a bit of a mixed bag so far this summer season.

Also a mixed bag is the weather forecast for Northland this weekend, with sunshine on Saturday and Sunday morning, turning to rain on Sunday evening with some heavy falls, MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said.

This will be followed by lingering showers on Monday, he said.

Winds will also be strong on Sunday and Monday, with low confidence of severe gales in spots across the North Island. MetService will update any forecasts for severe gales when details of where they will hit becomes clear, Corrigan said.

Kiwis visiting Northland are notorious for leaving their plans to the last-minute, which means a bad weather forecast has more of an impact on tourism numbers than it should, said Tania Burt, Northland Inc head of destination and communication.

“Once someone is booked to come up here, there’s plenty to do no matter the weather. The biggest thing for Northland is to make sure people have a reason to book.”

This summer was forecast to be hot and dry but it has not played out quite that way, she said.

However, many tourism operators say that hasn’t stopped people coming to Northland so far, but visitors may have changed some plans due to the weather, Burt said.

Northland is expected to be busy in the next two weeks with the Bay of Islands Sailing Week leading into Northland and Auckland Anniversary Weekend, followed by Waitangi, when bumper crowds are expected, she said.

Good weather makes a difference to visitor numbers at Ruatangata West attraction Adrenalin Adventure Park, said co-owner Cody Rouse.

Klay and Cody Rouse say visitors to Adrenalin Adventure Park peak when the weather is hot and sunny, but rainy days offer plenty of fun too. Photo / Tania Whyte

“We do notice if it’s a hot day and sunny, the numbers do go up. Although some people love coming in the rain because it’s a bit quieter and really slippery.”

Although the park has not yet got the waterslides from Waiwera Thermal Resort up and running, a 150m-long inflatable waterslide from China is proving popular with visitors, he said.

The park has noticed the cost of living crisis has meant there is less money to spend on attractions, a theme felt by other operators as well, said Rouse.

“Everything is a lot tighter.”

Another Northland attraction, Ngāwhā Springs, is also doing just “okay”, said operations manager Moana Cross.

With the hot weather, the hot springs are not particularly full during the day but still have high demand at night, she said.

Ngāwhā Springs is one attraction where a bit of rain is actually welcomed.

“It’s a nice place when it’s raining, especially if we’ve had a hot, sunny day, when you get a bit of rain come through it’s nice,” Cross said.

Hope Brynderwyns closure will not close Northland

The closure of State Highway 1 at Brynderwyn Hills may cut off the main road from Auckland but businesses are hoping it will not cut off travellers, said Burt.

“The Brynderwyns closure will represent a different way of getting into Northland - it’s not a closure of the region.”

Waka Kotahi is closing the main highway between Auckland and Northland for nine weeks from February 26, apart from six days over Easter, to complete post-cyclone road works.

But Burt said the closure opens up some “beautiful” alternative routes that will be promoted to tourists, including the beach-side Mangawhai to Waipu Cove route, and the kauri and kūmara trail through Dargaville.

“Most operators are cautiously optimistic if we get the message right, visitors can and will still come here,” she said.

“It’s still warm and it’s everyone’s favourite time to visit Northland.”

The best all-weather attractions in Northland

With the weather looking like a mixed bag over the coming long weekend, here are some of the best things to do, rain or shine, in Te Tai Tokerau:

1. Ngāwhā Springs, Ngāwhā: Take a dip in the mineral-rich hot waters at this iwi-owned attraction. Bookings are recommended, with discounted rates for Northlanders and locals. See ngawha.nz for details.

2. Adrenalin Adventure Park, Ruatangata West: If you’re going to get wet, you might as well do it in New Zealand’s largest inflatable water park, with a range of adventures for all ages and abilities. adrenalinadventurepark.co.nz

3. The Kauri Museum, Matakohe: The largest indoor visitor attraction north of Auckland tells the remarkable story of the greatest tree in New Zealand. kaurimuseum.com

4. Hundertwasser Art Centre, Whangārei: The last building designed by Austrian architect Friedensreich Hundertwasser also features the largest collection of his works outside of Vienna. The unique building offers plenty to explore both inside and out. hundertwasserartcentre.co.nz

5. Manea Footprints of Kupe, Opononi: Offering a 75-minute cultural experience, Manea promises a multisensory journey with art, taonga (cultural treasures), film, performance and digital interaction, all set in the splendour of Hokianga’s natural surroundings. maneafootprints.co.nz

6. Kiwi North, Whangārei: The Whangārei museum and nocturnal kiwi house offer plenty to explore for the whole family. If the rain stays away, the heritage park is also worth a look, while family passes make this an affordable attraction. kiwinorth.co.nz

7. Makana Confection, Kerikeri: Wet weather is a great excuse to visit Makana’s boutique chocolate factory for the ultimate chocolate experience, including viewing how the chocolates are made and tasting a few samples. makana.co.nz

8. Tutukaka Surf, Sandy Bay: Wetsuits are included in Tutukaka Surf’s group, family or private surf lessons at Sandy Bay, so adventures are on offer whatever the weather. Board and equipment hire is also available. tutukakasurf.co.nz

9. Kawiti Caves, Kawakawa: Also known as the Waiomio Glowworm Caves, the Kawiti family offers guided tours through the caves, exploring the thousands of luminous glow worms, breathtaking rock formations and lush rainforest. kawiticaves.co.nz

10. Pompallier Mission and Printery, Russell: While Pompallier House is picture-perfect on the outside, inside it offers a fascinating step-by-step insight into 19th-century printing and bookbinding. Guided tours are available on the hour. tinyurl.com/missionandprint

