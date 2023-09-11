The Government’s Tourism Infrastructure Fund has given $75,000 for improvements to access at Waitangi Wharf and pathway to the Treaty Grounds, above.

The Government’s Tourism Infrastructure Fund has given $75,000 for improvements to access at Waitangi Wharf and pathway to the Treaty Grounds, above.

The Government’s Tourism Infrastructure Fund has coughed up $880,000 for the Far North.

Walking and cycleway trail restoration, improving roads for all weather access, fit for purpose toilet blocks, and rebuilding walkways to regain access to beaches are some of the projects funded through the Tourism Infrastructure Fund, Tourism Minister Peeni Henare said.

“Supporting projects which provide resilience and aid recovery for regions hit by the extreme weather events earlier this year was a priority for the final round of funding through the Tourism Infrastructure Fund,” Henare said.

The fund is investing in projects repairing infrastructure impacted by recent extreme weather events and improving future resilience, including $2.6 million for Thames-Coromandel, as part of a $14.3m fund for tourism projects across the country.

“We recognise the impact extreme weather events had on local infrastructure and visitor numbers which is why we intentionally prioritised funding to help support communities restore and upgrade tourism infrastructure to pre-cyclone conditions to help local communities recover,’’ Henare said.

The Tourism Infrastructure Fund is intended to protect and enhance New Zealand’s reputation both domestically and internationally by supporting robust infrastructure which contributes to quality experiences for the visitor and to broader community support for tourism in the area.

“A total of 56 projects will receive support from the fund. From upgrades to carparks, public Wi-Fi, smart lighting, CCTV installation and improving the Taipā beachfront in the Far North, to construction of new motorhome facilities in Gore, to trail and viewing platform repairs on the Tarawera Trail in Kawerau, to safer roads and lookouts on the Chatham Islands, projects being funded truly span the breadth of Aotearoa New Zealand,” Henare said.

Far North projects include: $240,000 for the upgrade of the Russell Boat Ramp carpark; $50,000 for installation of 10 smart bins in high use locations across the Far North; $140,000 to install public Wi-Fi and smart lighting/CCTV in Kaitāia, Mangonui, Kohukohu, Horeke, Motuti, Kerikeri, Kororipo Basin, Ōpua and Waitangi; $310,000 for remedial works to Taipā beachfront; $65,000 for a toilet facility at Windsor Landing Boat Ramp and $75,000 for improvements to access at Waitangi Wharf and pathway to the Treaty Grounds.



