Some Northland schools were already implementing a ban on phones before the policy. Photo / 123rf

Northland principals have given mixed reviews on the cellphone ban that was enforced in all schools across the country a month ago.

While some have called the approach “heavy-handed” others have praised the method and credited it to increased socialisation between students outside the classroom.

The “phones away for the day” policy was an election promise from the National Party last year. It was announced that all schools would have to enforce the ban by the beginning of term two.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said a phone ban would rid schools of a “major distraction” that would “help lift achievement”.

Tauraroa Area School principal Grant Burns said the ban instead of aiding with learning has added to the list of things teachers have to enforce in the classroom, despite cellphones being a daily reality of living.

“To be able to manage use of the phone in a way that doesn’t impact your work is part of growing up and a really important aspect of 21st-century living.”

He believed the “fairly heavy-handed” approach had created logistical issues within his rural kura.

Burns said students use their phones for their timetables and most do not own a watch, so relied on their phones to tell the time.

A large majority of students catch the bus to and from school and not having use of their phones has made contacting parents difficult, he said.

“There’s any number of reasons why really significant travel arrangements may change during the day, and it’s [a text] much more efficient way than a message to the office.”

He said the ban had increased the workload for staff in the office and added that a “logistical nightmare” would likely ensue in the event of an unexpected closure.

Burns also took issue with the idea that the ban was aiming to reduce harm from social media, something he believed was occurring mostly outside school.

“It seems to be another example of the schools being held responsible to fix society’s issues,” he said.

He acknowledged the school had noticed an increase in students spending time outside during breaks and “kicking the ball around”.

“We have seen good levels of compliance and it’s nice to see students interacting more positively.”

Whangārei Girls’ High School principal Sonya Lockyer said that on the first day of term one, the school confiscated 23 phones.

Since then, students have “bought into the idea”, she said.

“When you wander around the school, they’re having conversations and playing games. They’re enjoying the freedom [of not being tied to a phone].”

Lockyer said the school already had a phone policy where they were turned off and placed in school bags before entering school grounds.

In terms of passing on messages to parents, Lockyer said the school has not noticed much difference.

“We’ve recommended that parents email their students when they need to contact them during the day, or ring.”

Students still had access to devices they used for their learning, she explained.

Anecdotally she believed the students were enjoying the ban.

Tikipunga High School principal Alec Solomon said the ban has been “well received by all parties”.

“Before day one there was a wee bit of push-back [from students] but I think they’ve risen to the challenge.”

“One of the real things we’ve noticed is during break, there’s a lot more sports and play happening.”

He said the absence of phones has also minimised distraction in the classroom.

“When I speak to colleagues in Tai Tokerau, it has generally been a positive move.”

He said the ban was not an issue brought up to Education Minister Erica Stanford at a recent teaching conference - a telling revelation as to whether it had become an issue.

