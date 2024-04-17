Voyager 2023 media awards
Draft enrolment scheme for Whangārei Girls’ High School put out for consultation by Education Ministry

Brodie Stone
By
3 mins to read
Parents hoping to enrol their child at Whangārei Girls' High School may now be faced with a hurdle. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Whangārei parents may soon be left with fewer options for their daughters as an enrolment scheme is being “imposed” on Northland‘s only all-girls school.

Currently anyone can attend Whangārei Girls’ High School regardless

