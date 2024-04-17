Parents hoping to enrol their child at Whangārei Girls' High School may now be faced with a hurdle. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Whangārei parents may soon be left with fewer options for their daughters as an enrolment scheme is being “imposed” on Northland‘s only all-girls school.

Currently anyone can attend Whangārei Girls’ High School regardless of where they live but the introduction of an enrolment zone by the Ministry of Education will change this.

Instead, enrolment will be guaranteed to teens living in the new school zone and for those outside of the area, whether they are accepted or not will depend on the number of places available and priority.

The ministry says the change is needed to prevent overcrowding. It has developed a draft school zone that is out for community consultation.

The school’s principal, Sonya Lockyer, would rather not have the scheme but said they were faced with little choice.

“It’s been imposed on us and we’re doing our best.”

The scheme won’t affect students already at the school but enrolments starting from term one next year will be impacted.

Lockyer said parents had lost the ability to choose an all-girls school education for their daughters. Even though parents could still apply out of zone, more restrictions would be in place.

She was concerned equity between schools may be lost under the formula.

None of the neighbouring schools are under an enrolment scheme but Ministry of Education leader for Northland, Isabel Evans, said many schools operate enrolment schemes. They help school boards manage roll growth and prevent overcrowding.

Whangārei Girls’ High School is one of three in Northland undergoing a shift, alongside Te Kamo Intermediate and Bay of Islands College.

Conversations with Whangārei Girls’ High about establishing the scheme began in August 2022.





Lockyer said some people were “really struggling” with the news but the school was working hard to reassure parents, many of whom were asking what being out of zone means.

While the impact on enrolment numbers wasn’t a concern, Lockyer was frustrated by the extra administration tasks that will be required.

“We’ve worked with the ministry to work out what documents are going out about the enrolment scheme, but there’s no extra support and funding for running [it].”

That was an expense that landed on the school’s shoulders instead, Lockyer said.

“I’d prefer to have an administration funded to take on the extra work that’s going to be involved.”

The ministry did not directly respond to that suggestion.

Consultation will close on May 13. A survey can be completed on the Ministry of Education website by searching for Whangārei Girls’ High School.

Alternatively, you can email taitokerau.enrolmentschemes@education.govt.nz with any questions or comments.

