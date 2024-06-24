Transpower chief executive Alison Andrew addresses the events of Thursday 20 June which resulted in Northland losing electricity.

Transpower chief executive Alison Andrew has confirmed maintenance crews removed all the nuts at the bottom of the power pylon that collapsed on Thursday, causing widespread power cuts for all of Northland.

Andrew said Transpower crews were completing “routine maintenance” on the tower in Glorit.

“It is unprecedented and inconceivable that all the nuts were removed at once,” Andrew said.

Almost 100,000 people were left without power.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown claimed the pylon fell because bolts were removed during the maintenance work. Grid provider Transpower issued a statement saying it was unhelpful to speculate on the cause.

Energy Minister Simeon Brown, meanwhile, promised there would be a full review into the “unacceptable” outage.

Transpower earlier confirmed it would be investigating the cause of the incident. On top of its own investigation, Simeon Brown said he would be asking the Electricity Authority to review the incident and he was considering a Government review.

Authority chief executive Sarah Gillies has confirmed it will be undertaking a review after the minister’s statement.

“Electricity consumers need to have confidence their electricity supply is as reliable as possible. Our review will seek that assurance on behalf of consumers,” Gillies said.

The transmission tower collapse, which happened in Glorit, Auckland, about 45km west of Warkworth, occurred at the same time another circuit connecting Northland to the grid was down for maintenance.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.



























