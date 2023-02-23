Whangārei police are appealing for witnesses of a fatal crash.

Police are appealing for witnesses of a fatal crash in Whangārei. The crash happened around 3.30pm on February 8, and one person later died in hospital. Police asked anyone who saw a white Toyota Yaris hatchback or a blue Toyota Hilux prior to the crash to get in touch. Anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage of the crash or who has information on the occupants of those vehicles was also asked to contact police on 105, quoting file number 230210/7923. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

xxxxxxxxxxxx

Building apprentices are encouraged to send their entries in to the NZ Certified Builders (NZCB) annual Apprentice Challenge Sponsored before March 17. Regional heats of the ITM-sponsored competition will be held on April 1, with great prizes up for grabs and the winner of each going on to compete for the coveted title of national champion in May. Regional winners will score an all-expenses-paid trip to the national final held at the NZCB Annual Conference and Expo in Christchurch, where they’ll compete for the Ken Read Memorial Trophy and $50,000 worth of prizes. Enter by visiting apprenticechallenge.nz.

xxxxxxxxxxxx

Four people were injured in separate crashes in Northland yesterday afternoon. Two were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Callaghans Rd in Maromaku about 2.30pm. One person received moderate injuries and another received minor injuries. The road was blocked while the scene was cleared.

In the other crash, two people were transported to Bay of Islands Hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash near Karo. The crash happened on State Highway 10 just before 4pm.

xxxxxxxxxxxx

Waipuna ā rangi has announced the distribution of $177,500 between community organisations across Tāmaki Makaurau and Te Tai Tokerau to support those who have been providing on-the-ground relief throughout recent weather events. In total, 34 organisations have been approved for funding from Manaaki Tangata, the emergency flood relief fund established by Waipuna ā rangi, in place of its postponed launch. Waipuna ā rangi chairman Tukoroirangi Morgan said they were steadfast in their mandate to ensure water infrastructure can cope with these impacts into the future.

xxxxxxxxxxxx

A Te Papa art exhibition showcasing exhibition prints of illustrations from New Zealand’s most famous books on native birds opens at Kiwi North on March 4. Running until May 14, Buller’s Birds: The Art of Keulemans and Buchanan displays exhibition prints of illustrations used in Walter Buller’s iconic 1873 book, A History of New Zealand Birds and its smaller spin-off, Manual of the Birds of New Zealand. The exhibition also showcases print reproductions of original hand-coloured lithographs by London-based renowned natural illustrator Johannes Keulemans from the rare first edition, as well as of drawings and engravings relating to the later publications by New Zealander John Buchanan.

xxxxxxxxxxxx

The Government is providing $25 million to kick-start recovery efforts for farmers, growers, whenua Māori owners and rural communities significantly affected by Cyclone Gabrielle. The funding is part of the $50 million support package announced on Tuesday. Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the funding will help farmers and growers with urgent work, such as fencing and clearing silt to save trees and vines. Further details and information on how to apply for the grant are available from www.mpi.govt.nz/.