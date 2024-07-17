“No one wants a ticket, so giving people the opportunity to check their speed and slow down through high-risk crash areas is better than issuing a ticket and relying on them to remember to slow down next time.”
The state-of-the-art camera was first installed at the end of June 2023 but delays, including opposition to the automatic number plate recognition technology, meant tickets couldn’t be issued for another full year.
The second NZTA-operated camera scheduled to go live with new speed limit signage is in Taupaki, Auckland between July and August.
From August 2024 to June 2025 around 106 police-operated cameras will be transferred to NZTA, each of which will have signage installed.
Brown said the previous government announced in 2019 that speed camera signs would be phased in across the country but “failed to deliver”.
At the time, the associate transport minister said a new “no surprises” approach to safety cameras would introduce warning signs in high-risk areas. However, none were ever installed.
“Providing Kiwis with an opportunity to check their speed and slow down in high crash areas where speed cameras are located will avoid speeding tickets and the more tragic consequences of speeding,” Brown said.
“Speed cameras should be about improving safety, not raising revenue.
“That’s why they should be sign-posted so Kiwis have a fair warning to slow down and avoid a ticket. It’s the right thing to do.”
One of the country’s few permanent cameras that has had some form of signage is at Kauri, at the junction of Saleyards Rd and SH1 north of Whangārei.
The signs warn drivers to ‘Reduce Speed Now’, and since being installed in 2018, speeding infringements more than halved.