The Automobile Association is calling for warning signs to be installed at every speed camera in New Zealand to improve safety and reduce speed-related deaths after a “dramatic fall” in speeding tickets issued at a notorious Northland hotspot.

New AA data shows speeding infringements have more than halved at the speed camera in Kauri, at the junction of Saleyards Rd and SH1 north of Whangārei, over the five years since the “Reduce Speed Now” signs were installed.

AA Northland District Council chairwoman Tracey Rissetto said the signs “will have contributed to consistently lower speeds” since their installation.

The Government should install similar signs across the country “as soon as possible if it was serious about saving lives by getting people to slow down,” she said.

“Speed is a common factor in fatal crashes all over Northland. Between 2017 and 2021 it contributed to 52 deaths in our region.

“If you want to use speed cameras for safety then don’t just use them to get money. Especially for the incidental speeders.

“Let’s make the roads as safe as possible and here’s a tool.”

The Kauri speed camera was installed in January 2018, three years after the speed limit was reduced from 100 to 80km/h in a bid to reduce the high number of speed-related crashes.

In its first six months of operation, it generated $2.6m in fines, by far the highest in the country.

During the whole of 2018, the camera captured nearly 47,000 speeding offences, generating a whopping $4.8m.

Yet every year since the signs were installed at the end of 2018, the fines have averaged out at 20,000.

Rissetto said the drop in tickets at the Kauri camera site is “great news as it shows fewer people were speeding in the area”.

“Fewer people getting tickets means more people are travelling within the limit at high-risk locations – it’s a huge win for safety.”

The AA’s calls come nearly four years after the Government said it would place warning signs ahead of all fixed cameras.

Rissetto said it was time “they made good on that commitment”.

In November 2019, then-associate transport minister Julie Anne Genter said a new “no surprises” approach to safety cameras would introduce warning signs in high-risk areas.

It was announced alongside a suite of programmes to tackle unsafe speeds, including reducing speed limits around schools, and rolling out more cameras on unsafe roads.

Current Transport Minister David Parker said the Government “has committed to putting signage in place for all fixed speed cameras”.

“Signs for static cameras will start to be installed later this year, as Waka Kotahi takes over ownership and operation of the safety camera network from police.

“In 2019 the Government agreed to a significant increase in investment in additional safety cameras to improve road safety, and that safety cameras should be located on the highest-risk parts of the network.”

However, Waka Kotahi was less sure of the timeframe, indicating it could take much longer.

A spokesman said: “The timeframe for all signs being installed will be contingent on the full handover of road safety cameras to Waka Kotahi from police and that process is not set to be complete until next year.”

Police currently operate red light, mobile and static speed safety cameras, but responsibility will soon be transferred to Waka Kotahi.

Police will retain and administer officer-issued infringements.

Ministry of Transport figures show speed was a factor in 122 out of 318 deaths on New Zealand roads in 2021.

Rissetto said the findings from the Kauri camera are relevant to the Government’s Road to Zero goals of reducing deaths and serious injuries on the roads by 40 per cent by 2030.

Signposting New Zealand’s fixed-speed cameras could be done relatively quickly and cheaply, she said.

“There are a few people who speed intentionally, but others may genuinely not know the limit, or they might have unknowingly let their speed climb up.

“A warning sign reminder is a much better option than a ticket for those people.

“People should be given fair warning.”

There are three fixed-speed cameras in Northland; one at Kauri, one at Kaiwaka, and a new one on SH1 between Kawakawa and Moerewa which is expected to be fully operational with warning signs later in the year.

Northland Road Safety Trust chairman John Williamson said he “absolutely supports” the AA.

“The notion of speed cameras is not just about catching people speeding.

“It’s about getting the speed environment down in areas which are dangerous or vulnerable.

“Drivers should have a warning, not just of the speed camera but also this is a potentially dangerous environment.”

Williamson said the Government has been “very dilatory” in relation to New Zealand’s road safety.

“Our fines are not internationally consistent.

“Penalties and fines for people who break the law … we are way behind.

“Not wearing a seatbelt in Australia can cost you $1000. In New Zealand it’s $150.

“We don’t have that sort of commitment of making the road environment safer.”

