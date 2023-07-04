Northland firefighters tackle gas station blaze

Kiri Allan's future remains uncertain ahead of a meeting with the Prime Minister, Waka Kotahi accused of being overcautious with access to the Harbour Bridge and violent protests ease in France after days of unrest in the latest headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / AP

Firefighters have been combating a large blaze at a Northland gas station overnight.

The GAS Kaihu was in flames when three fire trucks and four support vehicles attended the scene at 8.44pm.

“We had a service station admin and office block on fire,” a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.

“It was fully involved.”

The FENZ spokesperson said they were no longer in attendance but fire investigators would be heading to the scene this morning.

There did not appear to be any reports of injuries, they said.

