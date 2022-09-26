10-year-old Declan Halford died after falling from a tree in a freak accident. Photo / Supplied

A Northland family is grieving the loss of a 10-year-old boy who died in a freak accident after falling out of a tree.

A family friend described the child, Declan Halford, as a beautiful, kind-hearted little boy.

Declan's parents, Luke and Deborah Halford, have five other children and one other on the way, and are totally devastated, the friend told the Herald.

Police confirmed the death late Saturday afternoon, adding that the incident was not being treated as suspicious.

The incident happened on a property on State Highway 14, Wheki Valley, west of Whangarei.

A St John spokesperson earlier told the Herald they responded to an incident about 2pm on Saturday but were not required for transport.

A Givealittle page has been started to help with funeral costs, at least $8000, and to "take some financial strain off the family so they can just concentrate on getting each other through this next season and spending time together", the family friend said.