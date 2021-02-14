Northland, Auckland, North Island wild weather, heavy rain: School closures and broken powerlines

Roads south of Whangārei are busy with traffic with the rain making visibility difficult. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Many areas of the North Island are being battered by heavy rain today after the Northland region was hit overnight by northeast gales and torrential downpours, forcing the closure of some schools.

Locked-down Auckland has been hit by periods of heavy rain this morning, and Western Line train services have been cancelled between Britomart and Kingsland until further notice.

Heavy rain is also forecast for Bay of Plenty, west of Whakatane; the Coromandel; Hawke's Bay and Gisborne. Coromandel is also likely to endure thunderstorms this afternoon and early evening.

The downpours in Auckland this morning are likely to be followed by another burst overnight, according to the MetService.

Several weather watches and warnings have been put in place by the weather agency.

A heavy rain warning for Hawke's Bay and Gisborne will start at 5pm.

The WeatherWatch agency said conditions were a "perfect recipe" to create an air pressure "squash zone" of windy easterly quarter winds.

"Over the next few days gale force winds, some gusting over 100km/h, will squeeze through some valleys, wind tunnels and marine areas due to the low pressure system sitting on the top of NZ.

"The bulk of the rain will fall over the North Island, in particular the north east corner of the island where generally up to 150mm is possible, with those in the south west getting impacted by the winds but not so much by the rain. Totals in Manawatu, for example, may only be 20mm over the next few days," WeatherWatch said.

"Dry Auckland is getting light to moderate rain today and a few isolated heavy falls. Totals vary across the region but 30 to 70mm is the most likely spread. Very positive for the city especially - but not enough to reverse two years of below normal rainfall."

Meanwhile, the Far North District was hit the hardest overnight and MetService has warned northeasterlies could gust to 100 km/h in exposed places.

The Northland heavy rain warning said 70 to 100mm of rain was expected to accumulate from 9pm on Sunday to 11am Monday and further rain was likely from Monday evening to early Tuesday morning.

The Eastern Hills around Kaeo were hit the hardest overnight with 139mm in the 24-hours until 6am on Monday. There was also heavy rain around Wiroa Rd, west of Kerikeri, with 122.5mm in the same time period.

In the Whangārei district the heaviest rainfall was at Puhipuhi, Whakapara which received 98.5mm in the 24-hours until 6am. Ngunguru and Kaikatea Hills received 96mm in the same time.

Kaipara district received overall the least rain of the three Northland districts. At Pouto Point they received 8mm and Ruawai 11mm in the 24-hours until 6am.

The heaviest rainfall in Kaipara over this period was 61mm at Tutamoe Range.

Heavy rains are expected to ease into isolated showers later this afternoon, according to MetService.

Kaeo School and Whangaroa College are closed today as heavy rains have prevented school buses from being able to complete their morning run.

Whangaruru School was also forced to close their doors today as safety concerns prevented the local bus from navigating floodwaters along Russell Rd near Punaruku.

Whangaruru School principal Jamie McQueen said floodwaters prevented the bus from completing its daily route and accessing school grounds.

Two staff members who live north of the school were unable to make their way to work due to floods, McQueen said.

The section of Russell Rd road between Bland Bay and Oakura floods around half a dozen times a year, Whangaruru North Residents and Ratepayers Association chair Jude Thompson said.

"People who aren't familiar with the area themselves at risk by thinking they can drive through," Thompson said. "With Auckland locked down it's probably not an issue today."

Thompson, who was working from home due to flooding, said residents worked closely with the Whangārei District Council during their planning phase to improve issues around floodwaters in Tūparehuia/Whangaruru.

Homes and businesses in the Taipuha and Waiotira area have unplanned power outages due to broken power lines.

Helmsdale Rd in Waipū is has also experienced a power outage with Northpower crews onsite attempting to locate the fault.

Two planned power outages in Dargaville and Kaiwaka have been cancelled due to the weather. Power on Awakino Rd, Kauri Ct, Phoenix Pl, Paritai Pl, and Sampsons Way in Dargaville was due to be switched off for network maintenance. A planned power outage in Oneriri Rd and Nathan Rd in Kaiwaka was to allow urgent repairs to take place.

Whangaruru North Residents and Ratepayers Association reported surface flooding on Russell Rd travelling through Punaruku. The road was still passable but motorists were warned to take care as high tide is scheduled for 11.20am.

Motorists have reported surface flooding on Whareora Rd between Abbey Caves and Mt Tiger Rd in Whangārei.

In Gisborne and Hawke's Bay, MetService says bursts of heavy rain are expected to dump a total of 100 to 180mm of water, the largest amounts in the ranges.

Peak rates of 10 to 20mm/h are expected this evening, easing for a time overnight but with high rainfall rates returning Tuesday morning.

A strong wind warning will be in place in Taranaki early tomorrow morning.

Southerly gales are forecast to be severe at times, with gusts reaching 120 km/h in exposed places.

The strongest winds are expected to affect areas about and north of Mt Taranaki.

According to the forecaster, strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.