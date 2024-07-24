In today's headlines with Susie Nordqvist, a big day for survivors of abuse in this country and Greens looking at whether to force Darleen Tana out. Video / NZ Herald

By Finn Blackwell of RNZ

Residents on Auckland’s North Shore have rallied behind a poster searching for a troublesome bird in the suburb of Birkenhead.

The poster asks ‘Is this your rooster?’ before decrying the bird’s habit of waking up the illustrator’s family at 3am.

A picture of the poster appeared on the Birkenhead and Northcote community Facebook page.

Julian, who signed the poster, reckoned the rooster’s enthusiasm for early mornings was “psychotic” and said his family had suggested cooking the fowl - or relocating it to Ponsonby.