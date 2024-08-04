Henry Hew, owner of Langkawi Restaurant in Milford, holding a certificate showing he had pest control work carried out. Photo / Sylvie Whinray
A restaurant aiming to bring affordable Malaysian meals to Auckland’s North Shore is devasted that rats have come to spoil the party.
Langkawi Malaysian Restaurant has been slapped with a D-grade by Auckland Council following a complaint by a customer who came face-to-face with a rat in the eatery’s toilet.
Alan Ahmu, team leader Environmental Health Response, Auckland Council said a food safety officer visited the restaurant last Thursday and identified evidence of rodent droppings as well as some cleaning and maintenance issues.
“The restaurant has been issued with a D-grade as a result,” Ahmu said.
But he said the council was pleased that the restaurant had followed their Food Control Plan and recorded the customer’s complaint of a rat sighting.
But the experience for one customer was far from cheerful when she claims she encountered a live rat in the restaurant’s bathroom.
In her post on Facebook and Google Review, the customer described her experience as “the most traumatic experience in a restaurant of my life”.
She said a Malaysian colleague had recommended Langkawi as the best Malaysian food on the Shore.
“My friend and I decided to have lunch there. It all went well until I went to the bathroom and stood on a live rat,” she wrote.
“I only realised what I was standing on when it squealed very loudly. It tried to drag itself away as I legged it out as fast as I could. I tried to alert the staff, who didn’t understand my English.”
The customer said the first staff member screamed when she saw the rat and left fast, before a kitchen staff then went in, she presumed was to kill the rat.
“I felt sick for the rest of the afternoon,” she said.
“Having spent more than a year of my life in Latin America, seven months or so in Africa, on various trips to Asia, and eaten in numerous ethnic eateries in Auckland with very dubious hygiene, I have never encountered a rat in a restaurant before.”
When contacted, the customer told the Herald she had been traumatised by the experience.
“I really wish I’d gone back in with my phone and photographed it. But I was truly in shock,” she said.