Thousands of people across the upper North Island were jolted awake following a magnitude 4.8 earthquake that struck 5km south of Te Aroha overnight.

GeoNet reports the quake struck at a depth of 6km just after 2am.

More than 11,000 people registered felt reports following the earthquake, the majority of which said the shaking was light (over 5000).

M4.5 quake causing strong shaking near Te Aroha https://t.co/eXsGSUrloG — GeoNet (@geonet) February 2, 2023

It comes after a 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck near Te Aroha last month on January 4.

GeoNet reported that quake hit 5km south of Te Aroha, at a depth of 7km, just after 5.30am.

Another shake was later reported at 11.21am that day, also located 5km south of Te Aroha.

More than 20,000 people have reported feeling shaking during the morning quake.