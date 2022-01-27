Paul Harris says he will fight the charges. Photo / Supplied

Paul Harris says he will fight the charges. Photo / Supplied

A leading New Zealand horse trainer has denied allegations of animal cruelty after the death of one of his racehorses.

Canterbury trainer Paul Harris was investigated by the Racing Integrity Board (RIB) after one of his horses died.

The Herald understands that the animal had been sick and it's alleged that it had not been properly cared for.

An investigator from the RIB visited Harris' stables and property on South Eyre Rd in North Canterbury before Christmas.

Mike Clement, chief executive of the RIB, confirmed to the Herald this week that charges have now been laid.

"The RIB has investigated an animal welfare matter in the Canterbury region," said Clement, former deputy commissioner of New Zealand Police.

"As a result of which, two people have been charged under the racing rules and the matter is awaiting a hearing."

Paul Harris Racing is based at South Eyre Rd in North Canterbury. Photo / George Heard

A hearing is expected to be held later this year.

When approached by the Herald, Harris said he "vehemently" denies the allegations and will be fighting the charge.

"They have charged me in relation to allegations over whether I did enough with a sick horse," he said.

"I vehemently deny this and basically because the matter is with the JCA [Judicial Control Authority] I can't say anything more than that."

The Racing Integrity Board, which took over the functions of the Racing Integrity Unit and the Judicial Control Authority for Racing last year, says they encourage anyone to come forward with any concerns over animal welfare.

"We would encourage anyone with information about animal welfare concerns to bring them forward to us," Clement said.