Southland KIA owner Rick Murrell has died following a fishing accident on Lake Manapouri. Photo / Southland Business Chamber
Invercargill businessman Rick Murrell has died after a Lake Manapouri fishing trip in Fiordland National Park.
Southland area commander Inspector Mike Bowman said police were notified about 7.20pm on Sunday after two fishermen failed to return from a trip and also failed to check in on the radio.
“Marine radios
were utilised and area enquiries were made, and a local helicopter was utilised to search for the boat,” he said.
The helicopter found the boat about 12.30am in Safe Cove with the two men on board.