Southland KIA owner Rick Murrell has died following a fishing accident on Lake Manapouri. Photo / Southland Business Chamber

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Southland KIA owner Rick Murrell has died following a fishing accident on Lake Manapouri. Photo / Southland Business Chamber

Invercargill businessman Rick Murrell has died after a Lake Manapouri fishing trip in Fiordland National Park.

Southland area commander Inspector Mike Bowman said police were notified about 7.20pm on Sunday after two fishermen failed to return from a trip and also failed to check in on the radio.

“Marine radios were utilised and area enquiries were made, and a local helicopter was utilised to search for the boat,” he said.

The helicopter found the boat about 12.30am in Safe Cove with the two men on board.