Updated

Southland businessman Rick Murrell dies after Lake Manapouri fishing trip

NZ Herald
Quick Read

Southland KIA owner Rick Murrell has died following a fishing accident on Lake Manapouri. Photo / Southland Business Chamber

Invercargill businessman Rick Murrell has died after a Lake Manapouri fishing trip in Fiordland National Park.

Southland area commander Inspector Mike Bowman said police were notified about 7.20pm on Sunday after two fishermen failed to return from a trip and also failed to check in on the radio.

“Marine radios

