Former Auckland teacher facing rape, sexual abuse charges against multiple victims

The former Auckland teacher appeared in the Auckland District Court today and has interim name suppression.

A former Auckland teacher has denied nine charges related to alleged rape, sexual violence and making objectionable material.

The man, who is of retirement age, was granted interim suppression and tried to conceal his face as he left the Auckland District Court this morning.

He did not respond to Herald requests for comment.

The alleged offending is historical and involves three complainants who police say were assaulted between 1989 and 2005.

The man is charged with five counts of sexual violation, four of which carry a maximum sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment, and the other 14 years.