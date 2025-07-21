Former Auckland teacher facing rape, sexual abuse charges against multiple victims

Police also filed three indecent assault charges against him.
These carry a maximum prison term of seven years.
His final charge relates to the alleged creation of objectionable material and carries a maximum jail term of one year.
Detective Senior Sergeant Kathy Bostock said the Adult Sexual Assault Team had been investigating the allegations against the man under Operation Coe.
“Last week, police arrested the man at his Auckland home, and he was bailed to appear in the Auckland District Court today.”
Judge Kirsten Lummis granted the man interim name suppression and released him on bail before a Crown case review in October.
He elected a trial by jury.
If the man wants his name suppression to continue, Judge Lummis instructed his lawyer to file submissions by September 12.
A woman supporting the man left the court with him.
His bail conditions bar him from contacting the complainants and other witnesses.
He is also required to surrender his passport.
Katie Harris is an Auckland-based journalist who covers issues including sexual assault, workplace misconduct, media, crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2020.
