Former Auckland teacher facing rape, sexual abuse charges against multiple victims

Katie Harris
Investigative Journalist·NZ Herald·
The former Auckland teacher appeared in the Auckland District Court today and has interim name suppression.

A former Auckland teacher has denied nine charges related to alleged rape, sexual violence and making objectionable material.

The man, who is of retirement age, was granted interim suppression and tried to conceal his face as he left the Auckland this morning.

