Chief Inspector Janis Adair said the inspection found site managers had a clear focus on safety and security, but staff and prisoners alike were concerned about the staffing levels and the resulting lack of programmes and activities for prisoners.

Prisoners were receiving most of their minimum entitlements, including telephone calls and at least an hour out of their cell every day.

“But it was concerning that at the time of our inspection, no in-person visits were taking place, and there had been no visits since August 2022,” Adair said.

Limited visits have been available from March 2024.

It is a minimum entitlement for prisoners to have one in-person, 30-minute visit per week.

“We observed that most prisoners had little to do and that prisoners in the high-security part of the prison spent much of their time locked in their cells,” Adair said.

In the six-month review period, the inspection also found there were two men who had been on directed segregation for more than three months, who had been denied association with other prisoners.

“These men had likely experienced prolonged solitary confinement as that is defined in the Mandela Rules (i.e. more than 22 hours a day without meaningful human interaction, in excess of 15 days). This was concerning.

“I expect prison management to take steps to address these challenges and I will be monitoring their progress.”

The health team was found to be delivering a good quality of service despite being “significantly” understaffed and “under pressure”.

But Adair said this situation was “not sustainable”.

“Prisoners commented on the respectful and kind treatment they had received from the health team.”

The inspection found staff and prisoners were positive about the prison’s full body scanning machine, which meant newly arrived prisoners or those suspected of concealing contraband could be scanned while fully clothed and did not need to be strip searched.

Inspectors found positive interactions between staff and prisoners in the Special Treatment Unit, where the rehabilitation programme for violent offenders takes place. In this unit, other constructive activities were offered, such as kapa haka, tikanga classes and whānau hui.

Prisoners told inspectors they mentored each other and held each other to account.

The Inspectorate is a critical part of the independent oversight of the Corrections system and operates under the Corrections Act 2004 and the Corrections Regulations 2005. The Inspectorate, while part of Corrections, is operationally independent to ensure objectivity and integrity.

Corrections’ deputy commissioner for men’s prisons, Neil Beales, said they acknowledged the release of the report.



“Overall the report recognises a lot of positive work being done by staff at the prison that led to improved outcomes for prisoners,” Beales said.

“I am incredibly proud of the staff at Rimutaka Prison and would like to thank them for their excellent work.”

He said multiple improvements have been made since the inspection, including taking steps to ensure consistent leadership.

“As with many other large businesses in New Zealand, Corrections has experienced staffing pressures in recent years, and Rimutaka Prison has been one of our most impacted sites.

“At the time of the inspection, Rimutaka Prison was operating under a Staffing Level Response Roster to allow staff to focus on delivering essential services that ensured the safe and secure operation of the prison.”

Many rehabilitation and reintegration programmes were reduced and site visits paused, he said.

“We acknowledge the impact this has had on both staff and prisoners and have worked hard to resume these activities.”

They have made “concerted efforts” to recruit and retain staff.

“At the time of the inspection in December 2023, Rimutaka’s frontline staffing levels were at 79% of available staff and the prison is now operating at 86%.

“Due to the increase in staffing levels, the site was able to resume family visits in March this year, with all units now having a weekly allocated time slot for these to occur.

“AVL visits are also offered as an option for those who have family outside of the region and who are unable to travel for face-to-face visits.”

Corrections is also working to increase remand-focused activities, as Rimutaka has a higher proportion of remand prisoners.

“In August, the prison opened a low-security unit to accommodate remand prisoners using the Remand Management Tool (RMT). Generally, remand prisoners are classified as high security but the RMT allows the prison to manage some remand prisoners in a less restrictive environment where it is safe to do so.”

With expectations of reaching full custodial staffing levels by March, Rimutaka Prison is focusing on making more programmes, activities and cultural support available, particularly in high-security units.

“The prison is providing a number of rehabilitation programmes for the men already this year including short rehabilitation programmes and medium intensity rehabilitation programmes.

“As well as rehabilitation, the prison also provides the opportunity for the men to achieve skills in primary industries, horticulture, Tikanga Māori, first aid and forklift training."

