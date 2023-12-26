Kings and fellow hip-hop artists CHAII and Rory Noble were challenged by Trade Me to wrap a range of presents, using all the rapping smarts. Video / Trade Me

Thousands of Christmas gifts have already made their way online as Kiwis unhappy with their presents attempt to quickly resell.

Online auction platform Trade Me reports that nearly 5000 unwanted Christmas gifts have surfaced on the website since Monday.

Trade Me spokeswoman Tiana Barns says that by 10am on Boxing Day about 5000 gifts that “missed the mark” had been posted on the website.

These include a bike for someone who “doesn’t know how to ride one,” a $500 vintage cast iron chicken, and men’s perfume that was inadvertently purchased for a woman.

“Kiwis love to jump onsite on Boxing Day and check out which presents didn’t make the cut,” Barn said.

“Last year, we saw 131,000 searches for ‘unwanted gifts’ on Boxing Day alone.

“This year is shaping up much the same with over 30,000 thousand searches flooding the site since Christmas day.”

A $500 cast iron chicken. was one of the many unwanted Christmas Gifts loaded onto Trade Me since Monday. Photo / Trade Me

Many pieces of clothing were listed with descriptions explaining they brought their son the wrong sized shoe, or handbags that the buyer’s wife did not like the colour of.

The gifts ranged from luxury to basic. Prada handbags and Gucci handbags were all listed on the site over the last few days, as well as several Lynx Africa gift sets.

“In 2022, 10 per cent of Kiwis told us they sell their unwanted Christmas gifts, but in 2023, that figure nearly doubled, with 19 per cent planning to list any duds they received this year,” Barns said.

“We expect to see thousands of these unwanted gifts listed onsite over the coming days.”

This perfume was brought by a woman's husband. She is reselling as it is actually meant for men. Photo / Trade Me

For Kiwis wishing to resale a gift that didn’t quite work out, Barns suggested ways of making some money back faster so you may purchase a gift you want.

“If you’re thinking about listing an unwanted Christmas gift on Trade Me, make sure to tick the ‘unwanted gift’ box when you’re listing your item on site,” she said.

This bike is now up for grabs on Trade Me after it was gifted at Christmas to a person who did not know how to ride it. Photo / Trade Me

“A good backstory always goes down well, but if you’re trying to keep your reselling on the quiet, it’s a good idea to avoid making your listing identifiable in case the giver is hunting for a bargain on Trade Me too.”

