Boxing Day shoppers have descended on Sylvia Park, causing stressed retail workers to burst into tears.

One shopper told the Herald she had popped into Sylvia Park to get her food shop done early, but it was already packed at 8am.

“To my horror and surprise, most of the shops were already open and there were throngs of people waiting to get inside.”

She said it was clear the staff inside the shops were “already stressed”.

“People were being rude, they were pushing past each other and snatching at clothing - the shop staff were quite stressed. I spoke to one woman who said she had to work until 9pm tonight, and she said ‘this is horrendous, I’ve never seen it so busy’ - then she just burst into tears.”

Traffic is picking up in the surrounding area. Cars are lining up to get inside the shopping centre, and queues are back to the Southwestern Motorway.

Cars are queuing to get into Sylvia Park.

TradeMe already has 50,000 unwanted gifts listed and that number is still climbing.

Unwanted gifts include bikes, perfumes and a $500 cast iron chicken.

A recent TradeMe survey of 5000 New Zealanders found 44 per cent of Kiwis typically receive at least one unwanted gift at Christmas

Boxing Day sales - scams to watch out for

Retail NZ chief executive Carolyn Young said in the past there was a build-up towards Christmas but this year was unusually quiet.

She said stores already had big signs advertising 40 and 50 per cent off.

Liisa Matinvesi-Bassett, New Zealand country manager for PriceSpy urged consumers to do some research before they handed over cash, card, or gift vouchers.

PriceSpy research reveals Boxing Day offers great bargain opportunities - but only some things are cheaper.

The same sneaky sales tactics used on Black Friday and Cyber Monday are used to lure consumers on Boxing Day, Matinvesi-Bassett said.

PriceSpy, which is an independent and impartial price comparison site, found 17 per cent of the products listed on the site saw a price increase on Boxing Day last year. And 10 per cent were a fake sale - their price bumped up in the weeks leading up to the big day and then discounted.

This year, some consumers have opted out of big sales days because of the cost-of-living crisis.

Big signs and big discounts lure consumers with many buying big ticket items such as televisions and tech equipment on Boxing Day. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The survey also found:

94 per cent of respondents say they have been affected by the cost-of-living crisis this year.

93 per cent say they have noticed price increases across everyday items, like fuel and groceries this year.

Despite this, 58 per cent of those surveyed said they saw Boxing Day as a way to save money.

“Fifty eight per cent of survey respondents say they have delayed their Christmas shopping for the lower prices on Boxing Day,” Matinvesi-Bassett said.

PriceSpy’s survey revealed the average amount New Zealanders plan to spend on Boxing Day this year is $840.40, a substantial decrease from last year’s average of $1203.30 and the 2021 figure of $954.80.

Consumer NZ’s five tips to spend smarter this Boxing Day

Shop carefully: The Consumer Guarantees Act (CGA) provides great consumer protection, but doesn’t require retailers to provide a refund if you buy something and change your mind about it.

“It’s easy to get swept up in a buying frenzy when something on special catches your eye,” said Jessica Walker, Consumer communications and campaigns manager.

“Once you’ve bought it, the retailer is not obliged to provide you with a refund just because you change your mind or your circumstances change. But check with the store, as some have generous returns policies.”

Don’t fall for the hype: Walker warns that promotions are often not what they seem.

“Check out PriceSpy and PriceMe to gauge the real value of any items that catch your eye.”

Don’t believe the disclaimers: Limitations or blanket disclaimers on sale items like “no refunds” or “no exchanges” are misleading.

“Whether you purchase an item on sale or not, you have rights under the CGA and the Fair Trading Act (FTA). We think a store that displays a ‘no refunds’ sign is breaching the FTA.”

Don’t waste your money on warranties

Under the CGA, manufacturers and retailers must guarantee the products they sell. This includes guaranteeing that goods are of acceptable quality and fit for their purpose.

“If your product develops a fault when it’s still reasonably new, the retailer is required to sort the problem – even if the manufacturer’s warranty has expired,” Walker says.

“You’re already covered. Say no to extended warranties, and don’t be fobbed off by a store trying to tell you a product is out of warranty.”

Know your consumer rights

Research from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment found that almost 50 per cent of 18-26-year-olds are likely to leave a complaint unresolved because of gaps in consumer knowledge.

“The CGA gives people powerful rights, but we can’t exercise them if we don’t know about them.”















