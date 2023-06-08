Sonia Gray is the host of the new podcast, No Such Thing as Normal. Photo / Michael Craig

A new podcast launching this week from the New Zealand Herald and Team Uniform, hosted by TV personality Sonia Gray, will explore the complex world of neurodiversity and the many conditions that fall under this umbrella.

No Such Thing as Normal, funded by NZ on Air, is a 10-part series that aims to help listeners better understand those living with neurodivergence. It is believed that at least 20 per cent of New Zealanders live with neurodivergence, but there is little awareness or support for people with conditions such as ADHD, autism and dyslexia.

The series is inspired by Gray’s own experiences as the parent of a neurodivergent child and as an ADHDer herself - a diagnosis she got only after going through the process with her daughter. She will talk with dozens of experts and people with lived experience to better understand, support and celebrate those whose brains are wired differently.

Gray says she is excited to get the podcast live. “It has been a challenge to bring it together - this is a super complex topic and it’s impossible to cover everything. But I hope the series gives New Zealanders a better understanding of neurodiversity, and subsequently a better understanding of the people they interact with every day. It’s not always easy having a brain that’s wired differently, but support and acceptance from those around us, make life so much easier”.

Topics covered include how to navigate the system, the importance and limitations of getting a diagnosis, adult diagnoses and neurodiversity in education.

Gray believes the stigma around these conditions is the biggest hurdle those living with neurodivergence face. “We tend to focus on the deficits of neurodivergent people; we look at what they can’t do, not at what they can. Their many talents and strengths are often overlooked, and this has a huge impact on their self-worth”.

NZME’s head of digital audio, James Butcher, says NZME is committed to creating content that resonates and connects with its diverse audiences.

“Across NZME we reach 3.6 million New Zealanders, each with [their] own individual interests and backgrounds. We’re committed to making sure our NZME podcast network reflects this audience and appeals to them, with a wide array of podcasts - covering everything from the day’s biggest news stories, to helping Kiwis simplify their finances, and now shedding a light on neurodiversity. It’s an exciting time for our listeners, with a fresh range of content available at their fingertips.”

No Such Thing as Normal launches June 10, with new episodes every Saturday. You can listen to it on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.