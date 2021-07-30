No sign of missing Clyde teen, search suspended

Caitlan Blanch has been reported missing from Alexandra. Photo / Supplied

The physical search for a teenager who has been missing for more than 72 hours has been suspended.

Caitlin Blanch, 17, has been missing from her home in Clyde since Tuesday.

Caitlin was last reported to be seen getting off a school bus in Alexandra at about 8am.

A police spokesperson said despite incredible support from search teams and the public, they have exhausted all viable search area options at this time.

"While the physical search has been suspended, Police continue to identify and follow-up new lines of enquiry into Caitlin's whereabouts including if she has travelled outside of Alexandra.

"We believe Caitlin could be in the greater Otago area or beyond."

The spokesperson said at this time, there is nothing to suggest there is any foul play involved.

Police are urging Caitlin to make contact so they know she is safe.

"We just want to know she is safe. Reach out to us, make contact and let us know you are safe," a family spokesperson said.

"It doesn't matter who you contact, family or friends, it can be anybody. We just want to know you are safe, that's all we care about."

Caitlin Blanch, 17, has been missing from her home in Clyde since Tuesday. Photo / Supplied

Police and LandSAR volunteers from the Otago area have been searching and making a number of extensive enquiries into her whereabouts.

This has involved additional searching around the edges of Alexandra and speaking with residents in the area, a police spokesperson said.

"Caitlin's family and Police are extremely concerned for her welfare and we want to make sure she is safe. We are urging Caitlin to make contact with us and continue to appeal for information from the public to help us locate her."

Caitlin is described as being of medium build, 175cm tall, and is believed to be wearing a black jacket with fur trim, a beanie (as pictured), black jeans, black boots and a dark green jersey.

Anyone who has seen Caitlin or has information about her whereabouts or

wellbeing is urged to call Police on 105, quoting file number 210728/6065.