Amber-Lee Cruickshank cold case: Police receive more than 50 tip-offs after 100K reward

Amber-Lee Cruickshank. Photo / Supplied

More than 50 tip-offs have been received about missing toddler Amber-Lee Cruickshank, two weeks after police offered a large reward.

Police announced on April 13 that they were offering a $100,000 reward for information or evidence leading to the identity and conviction of anyone responsible for the 2-year-old's disappearance.

Amber-Lee was last seen on October 17, 1992 at a Cornwall St property in Kingston, on the shores of Lake Wakatipu.

Yesterday, Detective Inspector Stu Harvey said police had received more than 50 calls from people offering information since April 13.

"The investigation team is making contact with all of these people and will examine, evaluate and review this information," he said.

The offer of a reward will remain in place until October 13.

There were specific and stringent criteria and procedures in place to help police determine an appropriate reward figure, he said. Ultimately the amount was authorised by the Police Commissioner.

The reward money would be funded through the police budget.