No funding for fetal alcohol syndrome sees two-year wait list in Tauranga

Children with Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder could be waiting years to get an assessment, according to a Tauranga social agency. Photo/Getty.

Cira Olivier
Multimedia journalist

Children with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder could be waiting years to get an assessment as demand outstrips funding, according to a Tauranga social agency.

Surveys conducted by SocialLink in 2018 found the waitlists from the

'She was a very difficult baby, she required constant, constant attention'