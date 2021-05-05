No bull: Animal escapes saleyards, wanders 6km to suburban park

A cow at Somerfield Park. Photo / George Heard

Armed police have been called to a Christchurch park after a young bull got loose.

NZ Herald Photographer George Heard saw it unfold at Somerfield Park on Thursday morning.

"They're trying to control a bull that's got loose. I understand it has come down Barrington St.

"They think it might have come from the A & P showgrounds."

Heard said police are waiting for Animal Control to arrive.

The Herald has learned that the animal escaped from the showgrounds and made its way to the park - about 6km away.

The steer took off overnight and it was noticed to be missing this morning.

He said there are a lot of children walking to school who have stopped for a look.