No bull: Animal escapes saleyards, wanders 6km to suburban park

Armed police have been called to a Christchurch park after a young bull got loose.
NZ Herald Photographer George Heard saw it unfold at Somerfield Park on Thursday morning.
"They're trying to control a bull that's got loose. I understand it has come down Barrington St.
"They think it might have come from the A & P showgrounds."
Heard said police are waiting for Animal Control to arrive.
The Herald has learned that the animal escaped from the showgrounds and made its way to the park - about 6km away.
The steer took off overnight and it was noticed to be missing this morning.
He said there are a lot of children walking to school who have stopped for a look.