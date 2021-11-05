Nineteen fireworks-related callouts on Guy Fawkes Day, three of significance

Fire crews spent three hours extinguishing a blaze in Auckland. Photo / NZME

A firework-related incident in Auckland overnight took fire crews three hours to extinguish.

It was one of 19 calls to authorities overnight related to fireworks following Guy Fawkes Day.

Fire and Emergency risk reduction and investigations manager Todd O'Donoghue said crews were called to the Woodbay area near Titirangi at around 10pm, where vegetation had caught alight on the side of a cliff.

He said the area was hard to access and the fire required four fire trucks and two support vehicles, as well as a helicopter to check for hotspots.

The fire crews left the scene just before 1pm.

O'Donoghue said most of the incidents were "minor events", involving trees or rubbish bins, there were two other "calls of significance".

In the Wellington city area there was a firework that landed in the guttering of a house and got under the roof.

"It was nothing major but it shows the risk of what can happen," O'Donoghue said.

There were 19 calls related to fireworks made to authorities last night. Photo / 123rf

"While the fire started to get into the roof, we were able to deal with it before it did too much damage."

In Canterbury a firework accidently ignited a vehicle at about 2.30am, which required one fire truck but was quickly extinguished.

O'Donoghue said the 19 callouts were up and down the country, from Waitemata to Otago.

It was slightly up on Guy Fawkes Day last year, on which there were 14 fireworks-related callouts.