Waka Kotahi has revealed where nine new speed cameras will be deployed throughout Auckland.
The speed cameras, according to Waka Kotahi director of regional relationships Steve Mutton, will be installed in the upcoming weeks, and more will be introduced later this year.
”We know that a small change in speed can make a big difference to the outcome of a crash, and it’s what will most likely determine whether anyone is killed, injured or walks away unharmed from that crash,” Mutton said.
The new cameras are scheduled to be put up in the middle of the month.
Tāmaki Makaurau’s camera locations:
- 95a Ostrich Rd, Franklin
- 155 Mill Rd, Pukekohe East
- 121 Waitakere Rd, Taupaki
- 1456 Waiuku Rd, Waiuku
- 197-227 Glenbrook-Waiuku Rd, Waiuku
- 1680 Dairy Flat Highway, Dairy Flat
- 825 Papakura-Clevedon Rd, Ardmore
- 582 Linwood Rd, Karaka
- 49 McKenzie Rd, Kingseat.
The speed limit at all locations is 80km/h.
The cameras, according to Waka Kotahi, are part of the Government’s Road to Zero campaign, which seeks to eliminate fatalities and serious injuries from road crashes in Aotearoa.
A man single-handedly created havoc on Auckland’s Southern Motorway today after he parked a 2009 Nissan GT-R northbound on State Highway 1′s middle lane near Highbrook, blocking traffic in protest at the campaign.
A witness told the Herald the man was “sitting there meditating like a monk”.
The witness briefly spoke to the driver, who alllegedly claimed he was protesting against the Road to Zero policy.