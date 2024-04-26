NZTA Waikato System Manager, Maintenance and Operations Andy Oakley said the agency’s priority was always the safety of crews and roads. Photo / Dean Purcell

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi and its contractors are preparing to move into winter road maintenance mode in the Waikato.

This means delays or detours in some local areas.

Road users will also start to see crews proactively monitoring and maintaining the state highway network to ensure all roads are safe and accessible.

NZTA Waikato System Manager, Maintenance and Operations Andy Oakley said the agency’s priority was always the safety of crews and roads.

“This may mean, at times, roads are closed, or travel times are slower than usual, however the most important thing is to arrive at your destination safely.

“We continuously track the weather and have plans in place for when the temperatures drop and it looks like it may start to snow, or ice may form.

“Where we know it gets cold, we use Calcium Magnesium Acetate (CMA) to prevent ice from forming on the roads, and we have processes for managing the Central Plateau, particularly State Highway 1 Desert Road, when snow is on the way.”

For up-to-date travel information please check the Journey Planner.

Waikato road works

A variety of safety improvements across the Waikato have started, while some are set to amp up soon. The programme of works set to be completed includes a mixture of new and modified signs, new hazard warning signs, roadside safety measures and road widening, as well as improved road lines and road markings. The works will take place until June. More information.

● SH1 Pioneer Rd (North): The Pioneer Rd northbound off-ramp remains closed. Motorists should continue on SH1 and exit at Pōkeno northbound off-ramp, turn around at McDonald Rd and head south using Pōkeno southbound on-ramp on SH1 to get off at Pioneer Rd (South). Slip repairs will be ongoing until May 17.

● Hampton Downs: The northbound on-ramp will be closed on May 1-2 between 8pm and 5am for maintenance. Please use the alternative on-ramp at Rodda Rd.

● Dragway Rd to Island Block Rd: There will be a full northbound closure on May 2 between 10pm and 5am for maintenance work. Traffic will still be able to travel north using one of the southbound lanes.

● Dimmock Rd to Steen Rd: Stop/go traffic management will be in place on Sunday, April 28 and Wednesday, May 1 between 9pm and 5am for maintenance work.

● Okaeria Road to Steen Road: Stop/go traffic management will be in place on April 29 between 9pm and 5am for maintenance.

● Nikau Rd: There will be a full northbound closure between the Nikau Rd northbound off-ramp and on-ramp but the ramps are still open from April 28 to May 2, between 9pm and 5am. Please use the recommended detour via Ridge Rd.

● SH2 Waihī to Ōmokoroa: Roundabout construction at Sharp Rd is underway with significant activities including night-time stop/go for asphalt works. There will also be daytime intermittent stop/go traffic management in place which may cause longer delays. Please follow the temporary signs and directions of the traffic management team. Starting in late April, 3.8km of flexible median barrier in the Athenree Gorge (north of Katikati) is being installed, this is due to be complete by the end of May. There will be lane shifts in place with speed restrictions and intermittent stop/go traffic management in place which may cause some delays. Please follow the temporary signs and directions of the traffic management team and watch for layout changes.

● SH25 Coromandel: Ongoing recovery works to repair damage caused by last summer’s severe weather. The sites include Kereta, Te Kouma and Pumpkin Hill. Stop/go traffic management will be in place at these locations. Work is also underway between Whangamatā and Waihī to repair and upgrade side drains. More information.

● SH25A: New hazard warning signs, improved road markings and rumble strips are being installed along SH25A to make the road safer. This work will be completed in May with stop/go traffic management in place.

● SH25 Ruamahunga: Slip stabilisation continues. Equipment and supplies are being delivered regularly to the top of the slope by helicopter. These will require a series of short road closures so the helicopter can safely operate over the road. This is usually done mid-week across the middle of the day to minimise impacts on traffic.

● SH2 Karangahake Gorge: Work is now underway to repair an underslip opposite Victoria Battery, road users should allow extra time as delays can be expected. The road will usually be reduced to a single lane with stop/go traffic management and a speed restriction in place while work is being done. Two-way traffic will be in place for this weekend, to allow for holiday traffic volumes. Work will take between four and six weeks, depending on the weather.

● SH2 Waihī: Powerco will be installing underground fibre cables in Waihī on April 29 from 8am to 4pm. SH2 will be closed at the intersection of Rosemont Rd and Kenny St to the intersection of Seddon St and Kenny St, with a detour available via Kenny St.

● SH27 Kaihere: Motorists are advised to take care while underslip repairs take place. Work will start on May 6, taking between four and six weeks to complete, depending on the weather. While this work is underway the road will be reduced to a single lane with stop/go traffic management and a speed restriction in place.

● SH1C Te Rapa Bypass: Due to resurfacing works, SH1C through the Te Rapa section of the Waikato Expressway, from Wairere Drive overbridge to the Horotiu interchange, will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a 50km/h speed limit until June 30. Night closures will occur Sunday to Thursday nights, between 8pm and 6am each night. There will also be one Friday night of work on May 3. The southbound lanes will be closed nightly from April 28 for five nights.

● SH1 Waikato Expressway - Ngāruawāhia section: Safety improvements and remedial works continue with traffic managed through the site with single lanes and 50km/h speed restriction. More information .

● SH1 Karāpiro (Hickey Rd): Construction of the fifth turnaround bay in the SH1 Cambridge to Piarere safety improvements project, just north of Hickey Rd, is underway. Along with constructing the turnaround bay, there will be road widening at the weigh station on SH1, between Hickey and Hydro Rd, and installation of median and side safety barriers. Construction hours are 7am to 6pm Monday to Saturday, with no work on Sunday or public holidays, and temporary traffic management in place. The impact on SH1 traffic is expected to be minor, although there are multiple worksites between Cambridge and Piarere, so some delay to journeys is expected. More information.

● SH1 Karāpiro (Tunakawa Rd - Keeleys Reserve): The finishing touches are now being applied to a stretch of road improvements between Gorton Rd and Fergusson Gully Rd. Lighting has been installed at the intersection of SH1 and Fergusson Gully Rd and will be operational by early May. A concrete island has been installed at the Keeley’s Reserve turnaround to restrict traffic turning right out of the reserve. Traffic wanting to travel south will make use of the turnaround bay at Tunakawa Rd. More information.

● SH1 Karāpiro: Work continues on a section of SH1 between Keeley’s Reserve and Moana Roa Rd, in preparation for median barrier installation. Work is progressing well, with the removal of the temporary steel barriers underway this week to make way for the permanent median safety barrier. This will be followed by new line marking. To minimise the impact to motorists, this work is being completed during night shifts over the next three weeks. Night shifts will occur from 7pm to 6am, Sunday to Thursday, with stop/go traffic management in place. Day works will continue from Monday to Friday, with a temporary speed limit of 50km/h in place. We are on track to complete work in this area in June. More information.

● SH1/SH29 Piarere intersection: A key focus at present is the construction of the southern (Tīrau side) approach road. To safely accommodate this work, traffic south of the roundabout has been moved on to a newly constructed section of road adjacent to SH1. This is a short bypass road that rejoins SH1 before the intersection and continues to operate as normal. This arrangement is expected to remain in place until September. Motorists are asked to drive with extra care through the site, while people adjust to the new road layout. A temporary speed limit of 60km/h will be in place around the project site to protect road workers and ensure the safety of everyone travelling through the area. More information.

● SH23 Raglan: From April 29, there will be three weeks of daytime stop/go traffic management just outside Raglan, at the corner of Greenslade Rd and SH23. This is to allow an embankment to be stabilised by the road and is expected to be completed by May 20. The weekday stop/go traffic management will be in place between 9am and 3pm, with delays of up to 10 minutes expected. Outside of these times and over weekends the road will be fully open, with shoulder closures and speed restrictions in place.

● SH3 Te Kūiti: Drivers on SH3 are advised to expect delays, with work taking place to build a retaining wall and culvert on a stretch of highway between Te Kūiti and the SH3/SH4 junction. Stop/go traffic management will be in place at night, with lane shifts in place during the day. Traffic management will be in place until the end of May.

● SH1 Ātiamuri: Road widening is underway for safety barrier installation, from the Waikato River bridge south to Thorpe Rd. Work is behind temporary safety barriers in some places and there’s a 50km/h speed restriction throughout.

● SH1 Maroa Rd: Finishing works are underway on the 4.8km site where safety barriers were installed last year. There will be stop/go in place between April 29 and May 1 for barrier and seal repairs.

● SH1 East Taupō Arterial: Road widening continues ahead of flexible safety barrier installation, between SH5/Napier Rd and the airport roundabout. One lane is open in each direction with speed restrictions in place. Completion is expected mid-year. More information .

● SH41 Tokaanu: Due to a washout, the road is down to one lane under temporary traffic lights, with a 30km/h temporary speed restriction in place. Works to repair the washout are due to begin in June and will take between three and four weeks.

● SH1 Desert Rd: Resurfacing will take place on April 28 from 6pm to 6am, the road will be closed between Waiouru and Rangipo. A detour will be in place from SH1 via SH46, SH47, SH4 and SH49.

● SH3 Awakino Gorge: Multiple maintenance activities will take place from April 29 until May 3. Road closures will be in place between 10am and 2pm Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with stop/go traffic management in place between 6am and 6pm outside closure hours. Delays of 15-20 minutes are expected during periods where stop/go traffic management is in place.