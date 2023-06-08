A driver allegedly parked his car in the middle lane of Auckland's State Highway 1 and meditated on the roof. Photo / Supplied

A man has single-handedly created havoc on Auckland’s Southern Motorway after appearing to park his sports car in the middle lane and meditating on the roof.

At about 1pm a man was seen parking a 2009 Nissan GT-R northbound on State Highway 1′s middle lane near Highbrook, blocking traffic.

A witness told the Herald the man was “sitting there meditating like a monk”.

The witness managed to briefly speak to the driver, asking what was going on. The man allegedly claimed to be staging a protest against Waka Kotahi NZTA’s Road to Zero policy.

The witness described the incident as “wild” and said it caused a lot of disruption to traffic.

“Man that was wild. Traffic was just shocking. It built up. This guy has a screw loose or something.

“It’s the most unusual thing I’ve seen in a long time.”

Police have been contacted for comment.

NZTA’s Road to Zero campaign hopes to reach a goal where New Zealand has zero deaths and serious injuries on our roads.

NZTA’s vision, according to its website, is that Kiwis can travel and reach their destination safely through numerous transport modes such as driving, walking, cycling, motorcycling or taking public transport.