Motorists are warned to avoid using Auckland southern motorway this morning after a breakdown left long queues. Photo / Twitter

Traffic is easing after motorists were asked to allow extra time heading north on Auckland's Southern Motorway when a breakdown left traffic banked up 12km.

Waka Kotahi NZTA earlier said a breakdown was blocking the middle northbound lane after the Southeastern Highway on-ramp, prior to Penrose Rd overbridge.

UPDATE 8:00AM

This breakdown now towed clear of lanes. Delay travel or allow extra time for northbound journeys on the Southern Mwy this morning with long delays currently from Manukau to Penrose. ^TP https://t.co/svPnS0DVpU — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) July 19, 2022

The traffic was now easing but motorists were being advised to plan ahead of time when travelling from Manukau to Albany on either State Highway 1 or State Highway 20 or 16 or 18.

It had since been cleared but there were long delays and a 12km queue that stretched between Manukau and Penrose.

The agency advised motorists to allow extra time heading into the city this morning and even delay their trips.