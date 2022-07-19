Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Nightmare commute: Traffic easing after rush hour motorists warned to avoid Southern Motorway

Quick Read
Motorists are warned to avoid using Auckland southern motorway this morning after a breakdown left long queues. Photo / Twitter

Motorists are warned to avoid using Auckland southern motorway this morning after a breakdown left long queues. Photo / Twitter

NZ Herald

Traffic is easing after motorists were asked to allow extra time heading north on Auckland's Southern Motorway when a breakdown left traffic banked up 12km.

Waka Kotahi NZTA earlier said a breakdown was blocking the middle northbound lane after the Southeastern Highway on-ramp, prior to Penrose Rd overbridge.

The traffic was now easing but motorists were being advised to plan ahead of time when travelling from Manukau to Albany on either State Highway 1 or State Highway 20 or 16 or 18.

It had since been cleared but there were long delays and a 12km queue that stretched between Manukau and Penrose.

The agency advised motorists to allow extra time heading into the city this morning and even delay their trips.