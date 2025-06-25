She was concerned to hear from the Commerce Commission and Consumer New Zealand that misleading promotional practices and common pricing errors were still occurring within the country’s major supermarket chains.

“These include customers being charged more at the checkout than the advertised price, specials being advertised that don’t represent a saving on the normal price, and multibuys that are more expensive than if the products are individually purchased.”

The supermarket sector makes $27 billion a year, so the major supermarkets have the resources to treat their customers fairly, Economic Growth Minister Nicola Willis says.

Two of Foodstuffs North Island’s Pak’nSave supermarkets this week admitted to multiple charges of breaching the Fair Trading Act, and the Commerce Commission had also filed proceedings against Woolworths for misleading consumers about prices, Willis said.

They could face millions of dollars in penalties after admitting Fair Trading Act breaches by misleading shoppers, the Herald reported on Tuesday.

The Commerce Commission alleged Pak’nSave Silverdale in Auckland and Pak’nSave Mill St in Hamilton engaged in misleading specials and inaccurate pricing. Charges were also laid against Woolworths NZ.

At a hearing in Auckland District Court earlier this month, the Pak’nSave supermarkets admitted a total of 11 charges, but were remanded without plea on the remaining seven.

Each charge carries a maximum penalty of $600,000, meaning the companies could be fined millions of dollars for hoodwinking customers.

She wouldn’t comment on ongoing court proceedings, Willis said.

“However, it is clear that as participants in a sector that generates revenue of $27 billion a year, the major supermarkets have the resources to treat their customers fairly.

“It shouldn’t be customers’ responsibility to alert stores to pricing discrepancies. Kiwi shoppers have the right to expect that the price they pay at the checkout is the same as the price they see in the aisle.”

She’d asked the major supermarket chains what they’re doing to address the issues, warning she was considering tougher penalties and potential changes to make sure the act was being “more readily enforced”, and noting the much higher financial deterrent in Australia.

“It is in their and New Zealand shoppers’ interests that they be clear about what they are doing to ensure shoppers are not misled … the maximum penalty for a breach of the Fair Trading Act in New Zealand is a fine of $600,000, whereas in Australia the courts can impose a penalty of up to A$50 million [NZ$5.39m].”