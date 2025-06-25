Tougher financial penalties could be on the way for supermarkets ripping off their customers, as Nicola Willis cracks down on misleading promotions and pricing errors at the till.
She’s written to the country’s major supermarkets to remind them of her “basic expectation” they take all steps to comply with theFair Trading Act and ensure Kiwi shoppers aren’t subjected to misleading price claims, the Economic Growth Minister said.
“Supermarkets have statutory obligations under the Fair Trading Act to ensure that pricing information is accurate and does not mislead consumers.
“I am disappointed that I have to spell out to some of New Zealand’s biggest and most sophisticated retail operators – Foodstuffs North Island, Foodstuffs South Island and Woolworths – that they should have in place processes to prevent inaccurate pricing, institute and publicise refund policies, and train staff to ensure that when errors are reported, fixes occur system-wide.
“Compliance with the law should be a basic expectation.”
She was concerned to hear from the Commerce Commission and Consumer New Zealand that misleading promotional practices and common pricing errors were still occurring within the country’s major supermarket chains.
“These include customers being charged more at the checkout than the advertised price, specials being advertised that don’t represent a saving on the normal price, and multibuys that are more expensive than if the products are individually purchased.”
She wouldn’t comment on ongoing court proceedings, Willis said.
“However, it is clear that as participants in a sector that generates revenue of $27 billion a year, the major supermarkets have the resources to treat their customers fairly.
“It shouldn’t be customers’ responsibility to alert stores to pricing discrepancies. Kiwi shoppers have the right to expect that the price they pay at the checkout is the same as the price they see in the aisle.”
She’d asked the major supermarket chains what they’re doing to address the issues, warning she was considering tougher penalties and potential changes to make sure the act was being “more readily enforced”, and noting the much higher financial deterrent in Australia.
“It is in their and New Zealand shoppers’ interests that they be clear about what they are doing to ensure shoppers are not misled … the maximum penalty for a breach of the Fair Trading Act in New Zealand is a fine of $600,000, whereas in Australia the courts can impose a penalty of up to A$50 million [NZ$5.39m].”