Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Nic Brooke: ReCast Floors Project - retrofitting buildings for earthquake safety

By Nic Brooke
3 mins to read
The 2016 Kaikōura Earthquake highlighted issues with older precast concrete flooring. Photo / 123rf, File

The 2016 Kaikōura Earthquake highlighted issues with older precast concrete flooring. Photo / 123rf, File

OPINION

Over the past few weeks, Kiwi engineers have flocked to seminars aimed at helping building owners make offices and apartments safer in earthquakes.

The seminars represent the culmination of the four-year ReCast research project

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand