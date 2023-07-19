Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Jo Cribb: Wake up call on gender gap in retirement savings

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
There needs to be measures to reduce gender and ethnic pay gaps to make it easier for women to save. Photo / 123RF

There needs to be measures to reduce gender and ethnic pay gaps to make it easier for women to save. Photo / 123RF

OPINION

None of us can stomach those stories about old people not having enough money to heat their homes or choosing whether to feed their cat or themselves.

As a nation, we’ve historically prided ourselves

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand